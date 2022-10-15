For every Halloween fan out there, the last installment is a must-watch and there couldn’t be a better time to watch this slasher classic than this spooky season. Check out how you can watch Halloween Ends, and where and when you can watch it.Halloween Ends was earlier scheduled to be released in October 2021 but got delayed due to the pandemic. Now, the movie is getting its world premiere at the Beyond Fest in Monterrey, Mexico, and will hit theaters in the United States on Friday, October 14, 2022.Halloween Ends officially comes to theaters on October 14, 2022, bringing what’s supposed to be the last killing spree of Michael to the big screen. The movie was going to release in October 2021 but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the release slot got taken by its predecessor. Besides an intended release date, the newest movie will share another commonality with Halloween Kills.

The new Halloween movie ends a saga that includes Halloween (1978), Halloween (2018), Halloween Kills (2021), and Halloween Ends (2022). All 13 films in the Halloween franchise — including the Rob Zombie-directed reboot — are available for rent or purchase on such digital retailers as Amazon, Apple TV+, Google Play, YouTube, and Vudu.

Halloween Ends will not be exclusive to theaters, with it also being available to stream on Peacock. It will be on the streaming service for 60 days and will only be available for those with paid subscriptions. But those who wish to venture out to theaters and those who’d rather get scared at home both have viewing options.

Can I stream Halloween Ends ?

Yes, you can stream Halloween Ends as long as you live in America. The horror movie is coming to the streaming service Peacock on October 14. Unfortunately, if you were hoping to stream it in the UK, you’re out of luck.

While Peacock’s included with the NOW entertainment package Universal, the studio behind the Halloween movies, aren’t doing simultaneous cinema and streaming release in the UK.

What Is Halloween Ends About?

Universal Pictures and Blumhouse describe Halloween Ends: “Four years after the events of last year’s Halloween Kills, Laurie is living with her granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) and is finishing writing her memoir. Michael Myers hasn’t been seen since. Laurie, after allowing the specter of Michael to determine and drive her reality for decades, has decided to liberate herself from fear and rage and embrace life. But when a young man, Corey Cunningham (Rohan Campbell), is accused of killing a boy he was babysitting, it ignites a cascade of violence and terror that will force Laurie to finally confront the evil she can’t control, once and for all.”