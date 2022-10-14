When does Hellraiser premiere on Hulu?

For all you Halloween horror fans, this new Hellraiser promises to be a can’t-miss event. Wondering where and how to stream it? We’ve got you covered with everything you need to know below.

Starting Friday, October 7, you can stream Hellraiser exclusively on Hulu.

What time will Hellraiser premiere on Hulu?

Hulu usually drops new releases at Midnight PT / 3am ET. If you don’t see it there immediately, keep at it until it unlocks a nefarious puzzle which sucks you into a hell dimension. Or starts playing, either way.

Where to watch ‘Hellraiser’ (2022)

You can watch “Hellraiser” on Hulu starting October 7. The movie is a Hulu original, so it won’t be available to stream on any other services.

Hulu’s ad-supported plan currently costs $7 a month, but a $1 price increase is coming October 10. Meanwhile, Hulu’s ad-free plan is $13 a month, but will increase to $15 a month on October 10.

The Hulu app is available on most mobile devices, media players, and smart TVs from major brands. Check the Hulu website to confirm if your device is supported.

Can I watch ‘Hellraiser’ (2022) for free?

You can watch “Hellraiser” for free if you sign up for a Hulu trial. Hulu currently offers new subscribers one month of streaming for free. After your first 30 days, Hulu will renew for the current rate unless you cancel.

Is Hellraiser on Netflix?

No, ‘Hellraiser’ is not included in Netflix’s massive catalog. However, the streaming giant more than makes up for it by granting you access to some excellent alternatives, such as ‘Hush‘ and ‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre.’

Is Hellraiser on Amazon Prime?

Although Amazon Prime Video doesn’t include ‘Hellraiser’ in its library of content, the streaming giant houses various other alternatives. You can use your subscription and watch ‘Stitches‘ and ‘Hatchet III: Rated R Version.’

Is Hellraiser on HBO Max?

HBO Max subscribers will need to look for ‘Hellraiser’ on other platforms as it is not a part of the streamer’s collection of movies and TV shows. However, don’t let it stop you from checking out other alternatives that HBO Max offers its subscribers. We recommend you watch ‘Texas Chainsaw 3D‘ and ‘Friday the 13th.’

What Is The Plot For Hellraiser?

Riley McKendry, a young addict struggling with recovery, happens upon an ancient puzzle box known as The Lament Configuration. What she doesn’t know is that by toying with the box she summons the Cenobites, a cult of supernatural sadomasochists from another dimension who prey on human desire by inflicting a mix of pain and pleasure. In this resurrection (not remake) of the horror classic, viewers can expect expanded Hellraiser lore, themes of sexual pleasure and pain, and — you guessed it — plenty of gore and body horror.

Who is Starring in Hellraiser?

Arguably the biggest piece of news that we have on the new Hellraiser at this point in time is who will be playing Pinhead (which by the way is a name that creator Clive Barker hates, preferring the title of Hell Priest), and the horror icon will be played this time by Sense8 star Jamie Clayton, making this the first time that a woman has donned the iconic pins. This isn’t the first time that the role of Pinhead has been recast. The original and most recognizable Pinhead actor is easily Doug Bradley, who played the character in nearly every Hellraiser film aside from the most recent two. Stephen Smith Collins (Criminal Minds) played Pinhead in Hellraiser: Revelations (2011) and Paul T. Taylor (Super) played the part in Hellraiser: Judgment (2018).

The rest of the human victims (as well as potentially Pinhead’s fellow Cenobites) have yet to be revealed, but we do know the remaining cast that’ll be appearing in the film. They include Goran Visnjic (The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo), Hiam Abbass (Blade Runner 2049), Brandon Flynn (13 Reasons Why), Drew Starkey (Love, Simon), Odessa A’zion (Supercool), Selena Lo (Boss Level), Aofie Hinds (Normal People), Predrag Bjelac (Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire), and Adam Faison (Into the Dark). Hopefully, we’ll at the very least see some cameos from some Hellraiser alumni as well in addition to the new cast.