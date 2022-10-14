Halloween Ends 2022: How To Watch ‘Halloween’ Trilogy’s Final Chapter at Home
When will evil die? That's been the overarching question of the Halloween sequel trilogy that began with 2018's Halloween, continued through 2021's Halloween Kills, and completes this month with this Halloween Ends.
When will evil die? That’s been the overarching question of the Halloween sequel trilogy that began with 2018’s Halloween, continued through 2021’s Halloween Kills, and completes this month with this Halloween Ends. The third movie’s title certainly sounds final, as if the lifelong murderer Michael Myers will be seeing his end. But its predecessor Halloween Kills featured a mob of Myers survivors chanting “evil dies tonight,” and still Myers lived. When will we get to learn if Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) can finally put an end to Myers’s killing spree? Fortunately, you don’t have to wait until October 31 to find out.
The third installment in the series that started in 2018, Halloween Ends sees the return of the entire team, with Green as the director and co-writer alongside Danny McBride, Paul Brad Logan, and Chris Bernier. The film also sees the earlier cast members reprising their roles, particularly Jamie Lee Curtis as the protagonist, Laurie Strode, as well as James Jude Courtney, Andi Matichak, Will Patton, Omar Dorsey, and Kyle Richards. Nick Castle, who voiced Myers in the 1978 film will also appear in a cameo. But there’ll be also a few new characters who would either become Michael’s new targets or bring him down, which we’ll find out when the movie hits the theaters.
Halloween Ends was earlier scheduled to be released in October 2021 but got delayed due to the pandemic. Now, the movie is getting its world premiere at the Beyond Fest in Monterrey, Mexico, and will hit theaters in the United States on Friday, October 14, 2022.
How to Watch Halloween Ends
Halloween Ends officially comes to theaters on October 14, 2022, bringing what’s supposed to be the last killing spree of Michael to the big screen. The movie was going to release in October 2021 but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the release slot got taken by its predecessor. Besides an intended release date, the newest movie will share another commonality with Halloween Kills.
Where to Watch the Halloween Movies Online
The new Halloween movie ends a saga that includes Halloween (1978), Halloween (2018), Halloween Kills (2021), and Halloween Ends (2022). All 13 films in the Halloween franchise — including the Rob Zombie-directed reboot — are available for rent or purchase on such digital retailers as Amazon, Apple TV+, Google Play, YouTube, and Vudu.
Halloween Ends will not be exclusive to theaters, with it also being available to stream on Peacock. It will be on the streaming service for 60 days and will only be available for those with paid subscriptions. But those who wish to venture out to theaters and those who’d rather get scared at home both have viewing options.
Can I stream Halloween Ends ?
Yes, you can stream Halloween Ends as long as you live in America. The horror movie is coming to the streaming service Peacock on October 14. Unfortunately, if you were hoping to stream it in the UK, you’re out of luck.
While Peacock’s included with the NOW entertainment package Universal, the studio behind the Halloween movies, aren’t doing simultaneous cinema and streaming release in the UK.
Is Halloween Ends Streaming On HBO Max?
No. Halloween Ends will not be on HBO Max, because Halloween Ends is a Screen Media film and not a Warner Bros. film. Also, HBO Max will no longer be streaming theatrical movies in 2022. (Last year, Warner Bros. opted to simultaneously release its theatrical slate on streaming, meaning HBO Max subscribers could watch movies like Matrix Resurrections at home. This year, however, Warner Bros. theatrical movies will have a 45-day theaters-only run before moving to HBO Max.) It’s possible that Jeepers 4 will be on HBO and HBO Max someday, but it will not be any time soon.
Is Halloween Ends On Netflix?
No. Halloween Ends is not streaming on Netflix, and likely will not be on Netflix anytime soon. Sorry!
Is Halloween Ends on Hulu?
Hulu subscribers will have to look for the film on some other platform as it is currently not available on the steamer. Viewers who are looking for something similar can stream ‘Halloween Ends.’
What Is Halloween Ends About?
Universal Pictures and Blumhouse describe Halloween Ends: “Four years after the events of last year’s Halloween Kills, Laurie is living with her granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) and is finishing writing her memoir. Michael Myers hasn’t been seen since. Laurie, after allowing the specter of Michael to determine and drive her reality for decades, has decided to liberate herself from fear and rage and embrace life. But when a young man, Corey Cunningham (Rohan Campbell), is accused of killing a boy he was babysitting, it ignites a cascade of violence and terror that will force Laurie to finally confront the evil she can’t control, once and for all.”