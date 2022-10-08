The sequel tois about to be unleashed on thrill-seeking audiences on October 6th, 2022.will pick up where the first film left off, withreprising her role as the severely disfigured Victoria. Written, directed, and produced by, this will be the third feature film appearance for the antagonist, “Art the Clown.”Art the Clown made his first appearance, not in the original Terrifier, but instead, in Damien Leone’s 2013 horror anthology,. Originally played byin Leone’s short films, Terrifier (2011) and, the full-length movies Terrifier (2016) and Terrifier 2 will showcaseas the killer clown.

At the end of the first Terrifier film, we learn that the movie’s events occur a year before the scene where the disfigured Victoria is being interviewed. After the police confront him, Art turns his gun on himself and commits suicide, but his body goes missing from the morgue.

The film has been in production since 2019, as Leone wanted the screenplay to have a broader scope than the first film and to focus more on a character-driven storyline. He stated he always wanted to create an adversary to Art the Clown that would mirror the relationship between the DC Universe’s Batman and Joker but wanted the hero to be dressed as an angel. Ironically, David Howard Thornton has plenty of experience playing homicidal clowns, from the first Terrifier movie as well as playing The Joker in the fan-film Nightwing: Escalation.

Leone was able to crowdsource the funding for a particularly expensive scene driven by practical effects. He launched an Indiegogo campaign with a goal of $50K and within the first week had raised over $125K. By the time the campaign ended, it grossed a total of $250K from private investors.

As Halloween creeps closer, it’s time to start planning what horror movies you want to watch! This guide will tell you where and when you will be able to watch Terrifier 2.

When Does Terrifier 2 Come Out?

Terrifier 2 will have its theatrical release on October 6th, 2022. It had its world premiere at Fright Fest at the end of August this year and was met with generally positive feedback. You can visit the film’s official website to find what theaters near you are playing the sequel.

Will Terrifier 2 Be Available to Stream?

The film will be released exclusively in theaters… for now. Damien Leone has stated that he would like to have more of a “road show style,” with showings at various festivals leading to its official release. Terrifier 2 will eventually be available to stream on Screambox, probably closer to when the film begins to wrap up its theatrical presence.

What is Terrifier 2 About?

At the start of Terrifier 2, we learn that Art has been resurrected by a sinister entity and soon after sets his sights on two siblings to hunt on Halloween night.

While Samantha Scaffidi will return to reprise her role, she will not be the main protagonist for Terrifier 2. Instead, Lauren LaVera (Iron Fist) will be playing teenage Sienna Shaw (dressed as an angel for Halloween) alongside Elliott Fullam as her younger brother, Jonathan. The two of them will have to find a way to survive the night after Art the Clown begins to stalk them.

Where Can You Watch Damien Leone’s Other Films?

The release for Terrifier 2 is so close you can taste it, but don’t let that stop you from enjoying Art the Clown’s horrific shenanigans early.

Terrifier (2016) – While the first Terrifier film was not Art’s first appearance, it is the direct predecessor to Terrifier 2. After a night of Halloween partying, two young women, Tara and Dawn (played by Jenna Kanell and Catherine Corcoran, respectively) find themselves terrorized by a man wearing an ominous clown costume. Their first encounter with him gives Tara the creeps, but when they try to leave, they discover that the tire on Dawn’s car has been slashed. Forced to wait for her sister to pick them up, Tara realizes she has to use the bathroom and asks a maintenance man from a nearby apartment building to let her inside to use the facilities. He is hesitant, but allows her inside, stating the entire building has been evacuated for a scheduled pest control treatment. Art the Clown shows up soon after and attacks the women, tormenting them for his twisted entertainment. By the time Tara’s sister, Victoria (Samantha Scaffidi), arrives to pick them up, she is too late and discovers Art hiding amidst his carnage. She will have to find a way to kill Art herself or survive long enough to be rescued.

All Hallows’ Eve (2013) – This is Mike Gianelli’s only full-length movie playing the role of Art the Clown, technically speaking. The film itself is an anthology comprised of 3 short stories encompassed in a 4th storyline. Starring Katie Maguire (Billions) as Sarah, a babysitter tasked with watching over siblings Tia and Timmy during and after trick-or-treating. She discovers an unmarked VHS in their bag of candy and decides to see what it contains. She plays the tape and discovers three short films, all featuring Art the Clown stalking, torturing, and killing various women. After the tape ends, Sarah turns the television off. Her phone rings and on the other side of the line is the voice of the woman from the last video, begging for her help. The television turns back on and Art appears on the screen, seemingly staring directly at her. He bangs on the glass, trying to break through the television, causing Sarah to pull the VHS out and destroy it. Unfortunately for her, it’s already too late…

Damien Leone has already confirmed he has plans to make a Terrifier 3, with David Howard Thornton reprising his role of Art the Clown. He’s also teased that he plans to have other installments that will further explain Art’s background and motives, and that he might even have enough material for Terrifier 3 to justify creating a fourth Terrifier movie in the future.

Terrifier 2 will be hitting theaters on October 6th, so make sure to check with your local theaters for tickets and showtimes. Terrifying times are ahead of us indeed.