Horror fans rejoice, you can almost watch Hellraiser (2022) online on Hulu. This reboot of the iconic (and often a bit grotesque) horror franchise looks like it should provoke a lot of conversation. Judging off the trailers alone, this chapter looks to be a more straightforward version of the complex series.

Hellraiser (2022) release date and time Hellraiser comes out Friday (October 7) at 12 a.m. ET on Hulu (opens in new tab).

Whether that change (if we’re correct) is for good or for bad is to be seen, but it certainly worked for David Gordon Green’s Halloween movies, which erased many movies’ worth of complication for a more straightforward version of the story of Michael Myers.

In Hellraiser, the iconic violent puzzle box known as The Lament Configuration is back, and it’s already in the wrong hands. As you’ll see below, Mr. Voight (Goran Višnjić) is already tempting unwitting people into unlocking the box that is tied to the Cenobites.

Speaking of Cenobites, this new Hellraiser features a new female Pinhead (Jamie Clayton) leading the group of grotesque sadists who prey on human desire. And it seems like an addict name Riley (Odessa A’zion) is the latest prey in their targets.

The much-anticipated reimagining of Clive Barker’s The Hellbound Heart, the basis of the author’s own film adaptation that stunned the world in 1987, has finally landed. That means Pinhead and the Cenobites are back and looking for a new batch of souls to play with. You can watch Hellraiser (2022) online from release with a subscription to Hulu. Below we’ll explain how to catch the movie from anywhere, and when and what time it’s released.

Watch Hellraiser (2022) online Release date: Friday, October 7 (US) | Wednesday, October 26 (AU) Directed by: David Bruckner Starring: Jamie Clayton, Odessa A’zion, Brandon Flynn, Goran Višnjić, Hiam Abbass, Selina Lo.

How to watch Hellraiser (2022) online in the U.S.

Hellraiser will stream on Hulu (opens in new tab) starting Friday (October 7). It will either drop at at 12 a.m. or 3 a.m. ET — Hulu has not announced that detail yet. Nor has it revealed Hellraiser’s running time.

Hulu is only available in the U.S..

Director David Bruckner has hold of the puzzle box this time. He’s the man behind 2020’s incredibly creepy The Night House, alongside screenwriters Ben Collins, Luke Piotrowski, and executive producer David S. Goyer (Dark City, Batman Begins). Together, they’ve produced an adaptation closer to the spirit of Barker’s terrifying source material.

Odessa A’zion (Let’s Scare Julie, Ghosts) stars as Riley, a girl in the grip of drug addiction who stumbles upon the ancient puzzle box that, once solved, opens a portal to a realm of indivisible pleasure and pain and from which the mutilated Cenobites emerge.

Doug Bradley played the role until 2005, but now Sense8’s Jamie Clayton is stepping into the Hell Priest’s robes. The rest of the group of sadistic, extra-dimensional beings includes Yinka Olorunnife as Weeper and Jason Liles as Chatterer. Adam Faison, Goran Višnjić (ER, The Boys), and Succession’s Hiam Abbass will also feature.

Hellraiser (2022) is released at 12am PT/ 3am ET / 9am BST on Friday October 7. Prepare for this brilliantly twisted reincarnation of a horror classic, as we explain below how to watch Hellraiser (2022) online from anywhere.

How to watch Hellraiser online from outside your country

Away from home when this “re-imaging” of Hellraiser arrives on Hulu? If you’re going to be away, you’ll find the content you’re trying to watch geo-blocked where you are.

Luckily, a VPN provides a simple solution. This piece of software alters your IP address to that of another country, which means you can gain access to your preferred IPTV service and watch the latest buzz-worthy films and shows from anywhere.

Hellraiser (2022) cast

Jamie Clayton takes over the role of Pinhead from Doug Bradley. The protagonist of the piece is Odessa A’zion who plays Riley – a girl who is searching for her brother.

Adam Faison (Colin)

Drew Starkey (Trevor)

Brandon Flynn (Matt McKendry)

Aoife Hinds (Nora)

Kit Clarke (Joey)

Goran Višnjić (Roland Voight)

Hiam Abbass (Serena Menaker)

Jason Liles (the Chatterer)

Yinka Olorunnife (the Weeper)

Zachary Hing (the Asphyx)

Selina Lo (the Gasp)

Vukasin Jovanovic (the Masque)

How to watch Hellraiser online in Australia

Good news for Down Under: all hell will break loose on Wednesday, October 26 as the new Hellraiser movie arrives on Paramount Plus!

A monthly subscription to Paramount Plus costs AUD$8.99, and offers up TV series like NCIS: Hawaii, horror-thriller Yellowjackets, and Dexter: New Blood, in addition to live sports, Paramount Originals and ViacomCBS content, plus films fresh from cinemas. Even better, new subscribers can enjoy a 7-day FREE trial before paying a single Aussie dollar.

Temporarily leaving the Antipodes? You’ll be relieved to know that a VPN will let you watch Hellraiser 2022 online from anywhere by niftily pointing your IP address back to your home country. Handy, that!

