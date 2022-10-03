When Does “The Woman King” Come Out?

With such a powerful storyline, great cast, and historical setting, The Woman King promises to be an all-rounded cinematic experience. So, if you are looking forward to catching this film when it arrives this week, then check out our handy guide below to find out how, when, and where you can watch this upcoming historical feature.

The Woman King had its world premiere at the 47th Annual Toronto International Film Festival on September 9, 2022. Following that, the movie releases exclusively in theaters across the United States on Friday, September 16, 2022.

Where to Watch The Woman King Online?

There are currently no platforms that have the rights to Watch The Woman King Online. The studio does not wish to divert revenue by streaming the movie, which would only slash the profits, not increase them.

As a result, no streaming services are authorized to offer The Woman King for free. The film would, however, very likely be acquired by services like Amazon, Netflix, and HBO.

Is The Woman King Streaming Online?

Sony Pictures is exclusively releasing The Woman King in theaters and there is no official news about the movie's streaming release.

However, Sony Pictures has a deal with Netflix and Disney, which allows these networks to stream all movies released theatrically by Sony between 2022 and 2026. As a part of the deal, movies under Sony's banner will arrive on Netflix six months (roughly) after they premiere at the theaters. So, you can expect The Woman King to also stream on Netflix sometime in the next few months but there's no confirmation on when that will happen.

happen. For now, if you want to catch this historical action film, your only option is to head to your local theater.

How to Watch The Woman King for Free?

About the streaming options, the movie isn't available on any streaming platform at the moment. But fortunately, 'The Woman King' will eventually be available on Netflix, thanks to a deal struck between Sony and Netflix in 2022.

According to sources, The Woman King will most likely be available on the streaming platform between 120 and 165 days after its initial release. But it's still not confirmed by the officials.

Is The Woman King Available on Netflix?

Is The Woman King Available on Hulu?

At the time of writing, The Woman King is not available to stream on Hulu.

Is The Woman King Available on Amazon Prime?

We're not sure if Amazon Prime will be getting The Woman King anytime soon, but we'll update this post as soon as we know more.

Is The Woman King Available on HBO Max?

You won't find The Woman King on HBO Max.

When Will The Woman King Arrive on Digital, DVD, and VOD?

Just as we don’t know anything about the streaming release of The Woman King, there’s no update yet on the VOD and/or physical media release of the movie as well. The standard time window for DVD/Blu-Ray releases is roughly 90-150 days from the theatrical release. So, this new movie might follow suit. You can watch this space for the latest information on the digital release of the title.

Who Is in “The Woman King” Cast?

Viola Davis stars as General Nanisca. Thuso Mbedu plays spirited young recruit Nawi. Lashana Lynch plays Izogie, one of Nanisca’s go-to guards. Sheila Atim portrays Amenza, another of Nanisca’s confidants. John Boyega portrays King Ghezo, and Jayme Lawson plays one of his wives Shante. Jimmy Odukoya portrays enemy Oyo leader Oba. Hero Fiennes Tiffin portrays Santo Ferreira, a Portuguese colonizer, and Jordan Bolger plays his friend Malik, whose mother was Dahomey and whose father was Brazilian. Adrienne Warren portrays Ode, and Masali Baduz plays Fumbe, both of whom are fellow recruits to the Agojie like Nawi.

Check out the official synopsis of the movie:

“The Woman King is the remarkable story of the Agojie, the all-female unit of warriors who protected the African Kingdom of Dahomey in the 1800s with skills and a fierceness, unlike anything the world has ever seen. Inspired by true events, The Woman King follows the emotionally epic journey of General Nanisca (Oscar®-winner Viola Davis) as she trains the next generation of recruits and readies them for battle against an enemy determined to destroy their way of life. Some things are worth fighting for…”

What Is The Woman King About?

The Woman King is essentially a story of survival and saving what you stand for. It is also a story of empowerment. A little bit of background on the Dahomey people might shed some light on the premise of the movie. The historical drama narrates the story of the Dahomey Amazons, known as the Agojie in the Fon language. The Agojie were an all-female military regiment of the Kingdom of Dahomey, that existed between the 18th and the early 20th centuries. Dahomey Amazons are an anglicized term coined by the European traders/invaders who found them similar to the Amazon warriors in Greek mythology. But there are very few accounts of the kingdom or its female warriors. The emergence of an all-female regiment might seem unusual. But the constant warfare with neighboring states and the slave trade to Europe and the Americas reduced the male population of the Dahomey, leading the kings to recruit women as soldiers. Interesting little factoid, the Adojie inspired the portrayal of the all-female honor guard the Dora Milaje in Black Panther.

The Woman King focuses on the kingdom and its army as it was in the 19th century when it flourished as one of Africa’s most powerful states. The European merchants and armies saw this as an opportunity to expand their colonies and encroach on their riches, including the people. But the army general Nanisca vows to uphold the rights of her people and fight back against the invaders. She trains a new generation of women warriors to stand up for their freedom and fight to the death. What follows is an epic war between the French and Dahomey that lasted from 1890 to 1984.