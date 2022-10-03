Release Date: Don’t Worry Darling When and where?

Even if you haven’t heard of the movie yet, thedrama behind the scenes has ensured that the drama movie has never left headlines: from the questions over Shia LeBoeuf’s alleged “firing” to one of the most awkward press campaigns of all time, which culminated in wild allegations that Harry Styles spat on Chris Pine during Venice Film Festival.Some might say the behind-the-scenes controversy overshadowed the film, which stars Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Chris Pine, Nick Kroll, and Gemma Chan, amongst others. Others might claim it helped bolster the horror movie’s publicity. But either way, it’s clear thatisn’t one to miss. So, here are all the details on how to watch

Don’t Worry Darling will be available in most U.S. and U.K. theaters starting today with a September 23 release date (AU moviegoers will have to wait until October 6 to see the film). You can buy tickets online and check out showings of the film online at sites like Fandango. Along with premiering on the big screen this weekend, the film will also play in select IMAX theaters.

When will ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ be available to stream in USA?

Where to Watch Don’t Worry Darling for Free?

How to watch Don’t Worry Darling online at home

How can fans watch Don’t Worry Darling online? Don’t Worry Darling is expected to stream on HBO Max on November 7, 2022. The date is 45 days after its theatrical release, which is the same amount of time it took for other Paramount Pictures movies—like The Batman, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, Elvis, and DC League of Super-Pets on HBO Max after their premiere in theatres.

Watch Now – Don’t Worry Darling (2022) Online Free

Is Don’t Worry Darling on Netflix?

No. Don’t Worry Darling is not streaming on Netflix and likely will not be on Netflix any time soon due to the fact that the film will have a streaming home on HBO Max. If you want to watch the new Don’t Worry Darling movie at home, you’ll have to watch it on HBO Max or purchase the movie on VOD in August.

Is Don’t Worry Darling on Amazon Prime?

‘Don’t Worry Darling’ is currently unavailable on Amazon Prime. We recommend Prime subscribers alternatively stream ‘The Doors’ or ‘Tennessee Whiskey: The Dean Dillon Story.’

Is Don’t Worry Darling on HBO Max?

While the studio hasn’t officially confirmed when or even if Don’t Worry Darling will get released on a streaming service, it’s likely a safe prediction that it’ll eventually make its way over to HBO Max at some point this year.

Earlier this year, Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis, another Warner Bros. title, initially got a theatrical premiere, and arrived on streaming services months later (though not necessarily the 45-day release window of other Warner Bros. titles before it). If we had to guess, you might have to wait a little longer than that to watch Don’t Worry Darling at home.

But should Don’t Worry Darling arrive on HBO Max, you’ll need an HBO Max subscription to stream it, which costs $14.99 for ad-free monthly plans, or $9.99 for its base plan that includes limited ads. You can also currently save 40 percent when you prepay for an annual plan for $69.99.

Is Don’t Worry Darling on Hulu?

Hulu’s basic subscription does not include the Baz Luhrmann directorial in its current catalogue. However, one can access the film using the HBO Max add-on as soon as it arrives on the official website. You can learn more about it here.

How to Watch ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Online

Stay calm, but Don’t Worry Darling isn’t streaming online just yet. After all, the flick “feels like a movie, feels like a real, like, you know, go-to-the-theater film movie.” For now, the Wilde-directed film is exclusively only playing in select theaters nationwide. If you want to see the movie before its inevitable streaming release, you’ll have to head to a cinema near you to see what Styles’ and Pine’s characters are really working on at the so-called Victory Project.

Who Is in The Cast of Don’t Worry Darling?

Don’t Worry Darling was written by Katie Silberman and directed by Olivia Wilde. It stars the following actors:

Chris Pine as Frank

Olivia Wilde as Mary

Florence Pugh as Alice

Gemma Chan as Shelley

Nick Kroll as Bill

Harry Styles as Jack

Douglas Smith as John

KiKi Layne as Margaret

Timothy Simons as Dean

Asif Ali as Peter

Dita Von Teese plays a Burlesque Dancer

Sydney Chandler as Bunny

Ari’el Satchel as Kevin

What is Don’t Worry Darling About?

The thriller is set in the 1950s and is centred on a utopian community in California. With fancy outfits and seemingly nothing that can crumble the idealistic lifestyle, Alice begins to question her surroundings when unprecedented events take place.

She also questions her sanity when no one but her neighbour seems to believe her. If Pugh impressed audiences with her mental breakdown while portraying Dani in Ari Aster’s Midsommar, we could anticipate an equally amusing performance in this film.

Don’t Worry Darling’s screenplay was written by Katie Silberman. Silberman was also responsible for penning down the script for Wilde’s Booksmart, and the Netflix rom-com Set It Up.