Billy Eichner is challenging the straight-ification of queer stories with Bros, a new romantic comedy opening in theaters this weekend.

Directed by Forgetting Sarah Marshall filmmaker Nicholas Stoller—who also co-wrote the script with Eichner—this meta-comedy finds Eichner playing a screenwriter named Bobby Lieber, a gay man who is hired to write a rom-com about a gay couple. As he struggles with the expectations of straight studio executives, he falls into a love story of his own—with a hunky, macho lawyer named Aaron (played by Luke Macfarlane). You can expect to laugh, cry, swoon, and cringe at the awkwardness of it all with this one.

Here’s what to know about where to watch Bros, and when to expect the Bros movie on streaming.

When is Bros (2022) Release Date?

The only way to watch Bros is in a movie theater, when the film opens on Friday, September 30. Bros is set to premiere nationwide in the US on Friday, September, 30. Once we get a little closer to the release date.

After the movie’s theatrical run, you’ll be able to purchase Bros on digital platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, iTunes, and more. You’ll also be able to stream the movie on Peacock—read on to learn more.

How to Watch Bros (2022) for Free?

The short answer? We don’t know. There is not yet a Bros digital or streaming release date. But we can make an educated guess. Here’s what we do know:

Bros is a Universal movie, and a previous Universal movie, Beast landed on VOD about three weeks after opening in theaters. If Bros follows a similar pattern, you can expect to be able to see the movie on VOD as soon as late October 2022.

That said, other Universal movies like Nope spent longer in theaters, so we don’t know when exactly Bros will be on VOD. But we can expect Bros to be on Peacock in 2022, because starting with the 2022 film slate, Universal movies are now going to Peacock Premium as soon as 45 days after opening in theaters. (That said, it could be later than 45 days.)

Is Bros Streaming Anywhere?

There are currently no platforms that have the rights to Watch Bros Movie Online. MAPPA has decided to air the movie only in theaters because it has been a huge success. The studio, on the other hand, does not wish to divert revenue. Streaming the movie would only slash the profits, not increase them.

As a result, no streaming services are authorized to offer Bros Movie for free. The film would, however, very definitely be acquired by services like Funimation, Netflix, and Crunchyroll. As a last consideration, which of these outlets will likely distribute the film worldwide?

Is Bros available on Netflix?

Bros will not be on Netflix any time soon. However, the movie may eventually go to Netflix, albeit not for another 4 years. A deal between Universal and Netflix gives the streaming service access to live-action films from Universal Filmed Entertainment Group about four years after they open in theaters. In the case of Bros, that means September 2026. That’s a long time to wait, so if you want to see the movie ASAP, your best bet is to go to a movie theater or wait for it to come on Peacock or digital.

Is Bros Streaming on Hbo Max?

No. Bros is a Universal movie, not a Warner Bros. release. Also, HBO Max will no longer be streaming theatrical movies in 2022. (Last year, Warner Bros. opted to simultaneously release its theatrical slate on streaming, meaning HBO Max subscribers could watch movies like Matrix Resurrections at home. This year, however, Warner Bros. theatrical movies will have a 45-day theaters-only run before moving to HBO Max.) It’s possible that Bros will be on HBO and HBO Max someday, but it will not be any time soon.

Is Bros available on Peacock?

There is not yet a Peacock streaming release date for Bros. However, we can make an educated guess as to when Bros will be on the streaming service. Another Universal movie, The Northman, began streaming on Peacock Premium after a 45-day theatrical run and was also available on VOD the next day. That said, other Universal films like The Black Phone took closer to 50 days after opening in theaters before it was released on Peacock. Other Universal movies, like Nope, still have not landed on Peacock, even well after 50 days.

It’s not yet clear when Bros will be on Peacock, but our best guess is closer to the 45-day window, around mid-to-late November 2022.‘

Is Bros available on Hulu?

No, ‘Bros’ is unavailable on Hulu. People who have a subscription to the platform can enjoy ‘Afro Samurai Resurrection‘ or ‘Ninja Scroll.’

Is Bros available on Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime’s current catalog does not include ‘Bros.’ However, the film may eventually release on the platform as video-on-demand in the coming months. Therefore, people must regularly look for the dark fantasy movie on Amazon Prime’s official website. Viewers who are looking for something similar can watch the original show ‘Dororo.’

Is Bros available on Disney+?

No. Bros is a Universal movie, not a Disney movie, and therefore will never be streaming on Disney+.

Is Bros available on Funimation?

Since Funimation has rights to the film like Crunchyroll, its official website may include the movie in its catalog in the near future. Meanwhile, people who wish to watch something similar can stream ‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train.’

How To Watch Bros In The U.S?

There are a few ways to watch Bros in the U.S. You can use a streaming service such as Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime Video. You can also rent or buy the movie on iTunes or Google Play. You can also watch it on-demand or on a streaming app available on your TV or streaming device if you have cable.

What is Bros About?

