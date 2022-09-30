New Line Productions! Are you looking to download or watch the new Don’t Worry Darling online? Don’t Worry Darling is available for Free Streaming 123movies & Reddit, including where to watch the Olivia Wilde’s at home. Don’t Worry Darling full movie streaming is free here! Is Don’t Worry Darling available to stream? Is watching Don’t Worry Darling on Disney Plus, HBO Max, Netflix or Amazon Prime? Yes, we have found a faithful streaming option/service.

YOU CAN STOP worrying, darling. After a lengthy and headline-making promotional tour, director Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling finally makes its box-office debut on September 23.

After her directorial debut with the hit teen movie Booksmart, Olivia Wilde is back in the director’s chair with a thriller movie that is already garnering comparisons to The Stepford Wives for its portrayal of traditional,’ 50s-like marriage with a sinister conspiracy bubbling away in the background.

Even if you haven’t heard of the movie yet, the Don’t Worry Darling drama behind the scenes has ensured that the drama movie has never left headlines: from the questions over Shia LeBoeuf’s alleged “firing” to one of the most awkward press campaigns of all time, which culminated in wild allegations that Harry Styles spat on Chris Pine during Venice Film Festival.

Some might say the behind-the-scenes controversy overshadowed the film, which stars Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Chris Pine, Nick Kroll, and Gemma Chan, amongst others. Others might claim it helped bolster the horror movie’s publicity. But either way, it’s clear that Don’t Worry Darling isn’t one to miss. So, here are all the details on how to watch Don’t Worry, Darling.

Don’t Worry Darling Release Date:

Don’t Worry Darling officially premieres on Friday, September 23, 2022, in theaters across the country. You can buy tickets online and check out showings of the film online at sites like Fandango. Along with premiering on the big screen this weekend, the film will also play in select IMAX theaters.

How to Watch Don’t Worry Darling Online

Stay calm, but Don’t Worry Darling isn’t streaming online just yet. After all, the flick “feels like a movie, feels like a real, like, you know, go-to-the-theater film movie.” For now, the Wilde-directed film is exclusively only playing in select theaters nationwide. If you want to see the movie before its inevitable streaming release, you’ll have to head to a cinema near you to see what Styles’ and Pine’s characters are really working on at the so-called Victory Project.

Is Don’t Worry Darling on Netflix?

No. Don’t Worry Darling is not streaming on Netflix and likely will not be on Netflix any time soon due to the fact that the film will have a streaming home on HBO Max. If you want to watch the new Don’t Worry Darling movie at home, you’ll have to watch it on HBO Max or purchase the movie on VOD in August.

Is Don’t Worry Darling on Hulu?

Hulu’s basic subscription does not include the Baz Luhrmann directorial in its current catalogue. However, one can access the film using the HBO Max add-on as soon as it arrives on the official website. You can learn more about it here.

Is Don’t Worry Darling on HBO Max?

While the studio hasn’t officially confirmed when or even if Don’t Worry Darling will get released on a streaming service, it’s likely a safe prediction that it’ll eventually make its way over to HBO Max at some point this year.

Earlier this year, Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis, another Warner Bros. title, initially got a theatrical premiere, and arrived on streaming services months later (though not necessarily the 45-day release window of other Warner Bros. titles before it). If we had to guess, you might have to wait a little longer than that to watch Don’t Worry Darling at home.

But should Don’t Worry Darling arrive on HBO Max, you’ll need an HBO Max subscription to stream it, which costs $14.99 for ad-free monthly plans, or $9.99 for its base plan that includes limited ads. You can also currently save 40 percent when you prepay for an annual plan for $69.99.