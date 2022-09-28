Warner Bros. Pictures! Are you looking to download or watch Don’t Worry Darling online? Here’s where to watch ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ online for free and how to stream ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ 2022 full movie on 123movies & Reddit. Is Don’t Worry Darling on HBO Max, Netflix, Disney Plus or Amazon Prime? If you’ve been waiting for Olivia Wilde’s new movie. Read on ahead for how to watch Don’t Worry Darling at home to see Olivia Wilde’s new psychological thriller.

It’s been a long time coming, but Don’t Worry Darling is finally here. While the Olivia Wilde-directed film has been at the center of headlines ahead of its September 23 premiere, it is officially ready to transport moviegoers to the world of the 1950s.

The psychological thriller follows Alice (Florence Pugh) and Jack (Harry Styles), a young couple who has become comfortable living in the idyllic town of Victory. The community living there has one unique quality: all the men work for the top-secret Victory Project, helmed by CEO Frank (Chris Pine). While the life Alice and Jack built feels indestructible, Alice begins to see through the facade to wonder exactly what life in Victory is truly about.

Seeing Don’t Worry Darling will definitely make you question many things in life … like how to watch the two-hour film from the comfort of your own home. Luckily, we have that answer for you, but it may just make you worry (pun intended). Here’s what you need to know about watching Don’t Worry Darling online:

Don’t Worry Darling Release Date:

Don’t Worry Darling officially premieres on Friday, September 23, 2022, in theaters across the country. You can buy tickets online and check out showings of the film online at sites like Fandango. Along with premiering on the big screen this weekend, the film will also play in select IMAX theaters.

When will ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ be available to stream?

“Don’t Worry Darling” has yet to receive an official streaming release date. However, as a Warner Bros. film, it’s expected to hit HBO Max once its exclusive theatrical window is over. Although the date isn’t guaranteed, “Don’t Worry Darling” could stream on HBO Max as early as November 7.

Where to watch Don’t Worry Darling online at home

How can fans watch Don’t Worry Darling online? Don’t Worry Darling is expected to stream on HBO Max on November 7, 2022. The date is 45 days after its theatrical release, which is the same amount of time it took for other Paramount Pictures movies—like The Batman, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, Elvis, DC League of Super-Pets on HBO Max after their premiere in theatres.

Watch Now: Don’t Worry Darling Online Free

HBO Max offers two plans: an ad-supported Essential Plan and an ad-free Premium Plan. The Essential Plan costs $4.99 per month, while the Premium plan costs $9.99 per month. HBO Max also offers two yearly plans: The Essential plan costs $49.99 per year (which saves users 16 percent or around $10 from the monthly price), and the Premium plan costs $99.99 per year (which saves users 16 percent or around $20 from the monthly price.)

Is Don’t Worry Darling on Netflix?

No. Don’t Worry Darling is not streaming on Netflix and likely will not be on Netflix any time soon due to the fact that the film will have a streaming home on HBO Max. If you want to watch the new Don’t Worry Darling movie at home, you’ll have to watch it on HBO Max or purchase the movie on VOD in August.

Is Don’t Worry Darling on Hulu?

Hulu’s basic subscription does not include the Baz Luhrmann directorial in its current catalogue. However, one can access the film using the HBO Max add-on as soon as it arrives on the official website. You can learn more about it here.

Is Don’t Worry Darling on HBO Max?

While the studio hasn’t officially confirmed when or even if Don’t Worry Darling will get released on a streaming service, it’s likely a safe prediction that it’ll eventually make its way over to HBO Max at some point this year.

Earlier this year, Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis, another Warner Bros. title, initially got a theatrical premiere, and arrived on streaming services months later (though not necessarily the 45-day release window of other Warner Bros. titles before it). If we had to guess, you might have to wait a little longer than that to watch Don’t Worry Darling at home.

But should Don’t Worry Darling arrive on HBO Max, you’ll need an HBO Max subscription to stream it, which costs $14.99 for ad-free monthly plans, or $9.99 for its base plan that includes limited ads. You can also currently save 40 percent when you prepay for an annual plan for $69.99.

