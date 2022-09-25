When Does “The Woman King” Come Out?

Fans of Viola Davis and other names mentioned below may be wondering how and when to watch “The Woman King,” and we’ve rounded up all the details.Here’s everything you need to know about The Woman King.

The movie will be released exclusively to theaters on September 16, 2022, which means it won’t be available to stream for at least a few months after. The digital release date and streaming platform(s) have not yet been confirmed at this point.

Where to Watch The Woman King Online?

There are currently no platforms that have the rights to Watch The Woman King Online. MAPPA has decided to air the movie only in theaters because it has been a huge success. The studio, on the other hand, does not wish to divert revenue. Streaming the movie would only slash the profits, not increase them.

As a result, no streaming services are authorized to offer The Woman King for free. The film would, however, very definitely be acquired by services like Amazon, Netflix, and HBO. As a last consideration, which of these outlets will likely distribute the film worldwide?

Is The Woman King Streaming Online?

Sony Pictures is exclusively releasing The Woman King in theaters and there is no official news about the movie’s streaming release.

However, Sony Pictures has a deal with Netflix and Disney, which allows these networks to stream all movies released theatrically by Sony between 2022 and 2026. As a part of the deal, movies under Sony’s banner will arrive on Netflix six months (roughly) after they premiere at the theaters, after which they will move to Disney, and so on. So, you can expect The Woman King to also stream on Netflix sometime in the next few months but there’s no confirmation on when that will

happen. For now, if you want to catch this historical action film, your only option is to head to your local theater.

How to Watch The Woman King for Free?

About the streaming options, the movie isn’t available on any streaming platform at the moment. But fortunately, ‘The Woman King’ will eventually be available on Netflix, thanks to a deal struck between Sony and Netflix in 2022.

Here Now → The Woman King Online Free

According to sources, The Woman King will most likely be available on the streaming platform between 120 and 165 days after its initial release. But it’s still not confirmed by the officials.

Is The Woman King Available on Netflix?

Although ‘The Woman King’ is not accessible on the streaming giant as of now, the film is expected to arrive on the platform sooner than later. The other movies in the franchise, ‘After’ and ‘After We Collided’ both released on Netflix a few months after their theatrical run, and we can expect the same for ‘After Ever Happy.’ As per reports, the film will release on the streamer on October 21, 2022, in select regions. In the meantime, subscribers can watch ‘All The Bright Places‘ or ‘Rebecca.’

Is The Woman King Available on Hulu?

At the time of writing, The Woman King is not available to stream on Hulu through the traditional account which starts at $6.99. However, if you have the HBO Max extension on your Hulu account, you can watch additional movies and shoes on Hulu. This type of package costs $14.99 per month.

Is The Woman King Available on Amazon Prime?

We’re not sure if Amazon Prime will be getting The Woman King anytime soon, but we’ll update this post as soon as we know more. In the meantime, you may check out some other amazing films on Amazon Prime, such as The Irishman and Hustlers.

Is The Woman King Available on HBO Max?

You won’t find The Woman King on HBO Max. But if you’re still interested in the service, it’s $14.99 per month, which gives you full access to the entire vault, and is also ad-free, or $9.99 per month with ads. However, the annual versions for both are cheaper, with the ad-free plan at $150 and the ad-supported plan at $100.

Who Is in “The Woman King” Cast?

Viola Davis stars as General Nanisca. Thuso Mbedu plays spirited young recruit Nawi. Lashana Lynch plays Izogie, one of Nanisca’s go-to guards. Sheila Atim portrays Amenza, another of Nanisca’s confidants. John Boyega portrays King Ghezo, and Jayme Lawson plays one of his wives Shante. Jimmy Odukoya portrays enemy Oyo leader Oba. Hero Fiennes Tiffin portrays Santo Ferreira, a Portuguese colonizer, and Jordan Bolger plays his friend Malik, whose mother was Dahomey and whose father was Brazilian. Adrienne Warren portrays Ode, and Masali Baduz plays Fumbe, both of whom are fellow recruits to the Agojie like Nawi.

What Is The Woman King About?

The film sees General Nanisca lead her regiment of Agojie warriors into multiple battles with their rivals the Oyo people, led by Oba Ade. Oba has struck a deal with Portuguese slave traders to sell captured rival West Africans into slavery. Nawi, a headstrong young girl who gets brought to King Ghezo’s palace by her father after ruining a prospective arranged marriage with an abusive man, wants nothing more than to be a fierce Agojie fighter. King Ghezo is in the process of recovering his throne from his dead brother, and he is debating on choosing a woman king to rule alongside him and represent women in the processes of his kingdom.

Is “The Woman King” Based on a True Story? While Davis’ character is fictional, “The Woman King” roots its characters in true historical accounts, like those of a soldier named Nanisca and another named Nawi. King Ghezo ruled the West African kingdom of Dahomey from 1818 to 1851. The Dahomey Amazon warriors also inspired the Dora Milaje in “Black Panther” (2018). You can read more about the historical influences on this film here.