You may be waiting until September to stream Jeepers Creepers: Reborn. Is Jeepers Creepers: Reborn on HBO Max, Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime or Disney Plus?

No one asked for a fourth Jeepers Creepers movie, but you’re getting one anyhow, with Jeepers Creepers: Reborn, coming to theaters via a limited Fathom release today.

The new horror movie, directed by Timo Vuorensola, is not technically a sequel to the first three Jeepers Creepers film, but instead serves as a standalone separate from Victor Salva’s original trilogy, and is intended as a reboot for the franchise. Sadly, no Justin Long, but this new movie will star Sydney Craven, Imran Adams, Peter Brooke, Ocean Navarro, Matt Barkley, Alexander Halsall, Jodie McMullen, Georgia Goodman, and Jarreau Benjamin.

As the official synopsis for the movie states, “Chase and Laine head to the Horror Hound festival where Laine begins to experience unexplained premonitions and disturbing visions associated with the town’s past, and in particular, local legend The Creeper. As the festival gets underway and the blood-soaked entertainment builds to a frenzy, Laine believes that something unearthly has been summoned and that for the first time in 23 years…The Creeper is back.”

Read on to find out how to watch Jeepers Creepers: Reborn.

Jeepers Creepers: Reborn Release Date:

Jeepers Creepers: Reborn will come to audiences via a three-night fan premiere event from September 19 to September 21, 2022.

Where to Watch Jeepers Creepers: Reborn Online?

Right now, the only place to watch Jeepers Creepers: Reborn is at a movie theater. The movie is getting a limited theatrical release via Fathom Events. Starting today, Monday, September 19, you can find a Fathom Event screening of Jeepers Creepers 4 near you. The Fathom Event screenings are for three days only: September 19, 20, and 21. So don’t wait!

After the movie’s theatrical run, you can purchase Jeepers Creepers: Reborn on digital platforms like Amazon Prime, iTunes, YouTube, Google Play, and more. You’ll also be able to stream the movie on Peacock—read on to learn more.

Is Jeepers Creepers: Reborn Streaming On HBO Max?

No. Jeepers Creepers: Reborn will not be on HBO Max, because Jeepers Creepers: Reborn is a Screen Media film and not a Warner Bros. film. Also, HBO Max will no longer be streaming theatrical movies in 2022. (Last year, Warner Bros. opted to simultaneously release its theatrical slate on streaming, meaning HBO Max subscribers could watch movies like Matrix Resurrections at home. This year, however, Warner Bros. theatrical movies will have a 45-day theaters-only run before moving to HBO Max.) It’s possible that Jeepers 4 will be on HBO and HBO Max someday, but it will not be any time soon.

Is Jeepers Creepers: Reborn Streaming On Netflix?

No. Jeepers Creepers 4 is not streaming on Netflix, and likely will not be on Netflix anytime soon. Sorry!

Is Jeepers Creepers: Reborn Streaming on Amazon Prime?

Although Amazon Prime doesn't house 'Jeepers Creepers: Reborn' in its expansive collection of movies and TV shows, the streaming giant has plenty of alternatives available. You might enjoy 'The Vast of Night' and 'Alien Conquest.'

Is Jeepers Creepers: Reborn on Hulu?

Hulu subscribers will have to look for the film on some other platform as it is currently not available on the steamer. Viewers who are looking for something similar can stream ‘Jeepers Creepers 3.’

How to Watch Jeepers Creepers: Reborn for Free?

PlutoTV add-on comes with a 7-day free trial for first-time subscribers. So, as soon as the film is accessible on PlutoTV, one can watch it using the free trial. However, we encourage our readers to refrain from using illegal means and watch their favorite content online only after paying for them.

What is Jeepers Creepers: Reborn About?

The film unfolds as the Horror Hound festival holds its first-ever event in Louisiana, where it attracts hundreds of geeks, freaks, and die-hard horror fans from far and wide. Among them is fanboy Chase and his girlfriend Laine, who is forced to come along for the ride. But as the event approaches, Laine begins to experience unexplained premonitions and disturbing visions associated with the town’s past, and in particular, local legend/urban myth The Creeper. As the festival arrives and the blood-soaked entertainment builds to a frenzy, Laine believes that something unearthly has been summoned…and that she is at the center of it.