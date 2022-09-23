Warner Bros. Pictures! Are you looking to download or watch Don’t Worry, Darling online? Here’s where to watch ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ online for free and how to stream ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ 2022 full movie on 123movies & Reddit. Is Don’t Worry Darling on HBO Max, Netflix, Disney Plus or Amazon Prime? If you’ve been waiting for Olivia Wilde’s new movie. Read on ahead for how to watch Don’t Worry Darling at home to see Olivia Wilde’s new psychological thriller.

After her directorial debut with the hit teen movie Booksmart, Olivia Wilde is back in the director’s chair with a thriller movie that is already garnering comparisons to The Stepford Wives for its portrayal of traditional,’ 50s-like marriage with a sinister conspiracy bubbling away in the background.

Even if you haven’t heard of the movie yet, the Don’t Worry Darling drama behind the scenes has ensured that the drama movie has never left headlines: from the questions over Shia LeBoeuf’s alleged “firing” to one of the most awkward press campaigns of all time, which culminated in wild allegations that Harry Styles spat on Chris Pine during Venice Film Festival.

Some might say the behind-the-scenes controversy overshadowed the film, which stars Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Chris Pine, Nick Kroll, and Gemma Chan, amongst others. Others might claim it helped bolster the horror movie’s publicity. But either way, it’s clear that Don’t Worry Darling isn’t one to miss. So, here are all the details on how to watch Don’t Worry, Darling.

When does Don’t Worry Darling come out?

Don’t Worry Darling premieres in theatres on September 23, 2022.

How to watch Don’t Worry Darling online at home.

How can fans watch Don’t Worry Darling online? Don’t Worry Darling is expected to stream on HBO Max on November 7, 2022. The date is 45 days after its theatrical release, which is the same amount of time it took for other Paramount Pictures movies—like The Batman, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, Elvis, DC League of Super-Pets on HBO Max after their premiere in theatres.

HBO Max offers two plans: an ad-supported Essential Plan and an ad-free Premium Plan. The Essential Plan costs $4.99 per month, while the Premium plan costs $9.99 per month. HBO Max also offers two yearly plans: The Essential plan costs $49.99 per year (which saves users 16 percent or around $10 from the monthly price), and the Premium plan costs $99.99 per year (which saves users 16 percent or around $20 from the monthly price.)

Is Don’t Worry Darling on Netflix?

No. Don’t Worry Darling is not streaming on Netflix and likely will not be on Netflix any time soon due to the fact that the film will have a streaming home on HBO Max. If you want to watch the new Don’t Worry Darling movie at home, you’ll have to watch it on HBO Max or purchase the movie on VOD in August.

Is Don’t Worry Darling on Hulu?

Hulu’s basic subscription does not include the Baz Luhrmann directorial in its current catalogue. However, one can access the film using the HBO Max add-on as soon as it arrives on the official website. You can learn more about it here.

Is Don’t Worry Darling on Amazon Prime?

‘Don’t Worry Darling’ is currently unavailable on Amazon Prime. We recommend Prime subscribers alternatively stream ‘The Doors ‘or ‘Tennessee Whiskey: The Dean Dillon Story.’

Is Don’t Worry Darling on HBO Max?

45-day after its theatrical debut, the Austin Butler and Tom Hanks-starrer will arrive on HBO Max. Therefore, people who have a subscription can look for the film sometime around the second week of August 2022 on the official website.

How to Stream Don’t Worry Darling for Free?

Hulu’s HBO Max add-on comes with a 7-day free trial for first-time subscribers. So, as soon as the film is accessible on HBO Max, one can watch it using the free trial. However, we encourage our readers to refrain from using illegal means and watch their favourite content online only after paying for them.

What is Don’t Worry Darling About?

The thriller is set in the 1950s and is centred on a utopian community in California. With fancy outfits and seemingly nothing that can crumble the idealistic lifestyle, Alice begins to question her surroundings when unprecedented events take place. She also questions her sanity when no one but her neighbour seems to believe her. If Pugh impressed audiences with her mental breakdown while portraying Dani in Ari Aster’s Midsommar, we could anticipate an equally amusing performance in this film.

Don’t Worry Darling’s screenplay was written by Katie Silberman. Silberman was also responsible for penning down the script for Wilde’s Booksmart, and the Netflix rom-com Set It Up.