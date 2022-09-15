The Woman King is a historical epic inspired by the true events surrounding the Dahomey Amazons and their all-female warriors, the Agojie. Based on a story by Maria Bello and Dana Stevens, the plot follows an invincible army general played by Davis, Nanisca, and how she trains the women of the clan to fight off European invaders. Directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, the action-drama movie also features Lashana Lynch, Sheila Atim, Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Thuso Mbedu, and John Boyega, among many others. The historical epic arrives on September 16.

With such a powerful storyline, great cast, and historical setting, The Woman King promises to be an all-rounded cinematic experience. So, if you are looking forward to catching this film when it arrives this week, then check out our handy guide below to find out how, when, and where you can watch this upcoming historical feature.

Is The Woman King in Movie Theaters?

The Woman King had its world premiere at the 47th Annual Toronto International Film Festival on September 9, 2022. Following that, the movie releases exclusively in theaters across the United States on Friday, September 16, 2022.

Is The Woman King Streaming Online?

Sony Pictures is exclusively releasing The Woman King in theaters and there is no official news about the movie’s streaming release.

However, Sony Pictures has a deal with Netflix and Disney, which allows these networks to stream all movies released theatrically by Sony between 2022 and 2026. As a part of the deal, movies under Sony’s banner will arrive on Netflix six months (roughly) after they premiere at the theaters, after which they will move to Disney, and so on. So, you can expect The Woman King to also stream on Netflix sometime in the next few months but there’s no confirmation on when that will happen. For now, if you want to catch this historical action film, your only option is to head to your local theater.

When Will The Woman King Arrive on Digital, DVD, and VOD?

Just as we don’t know anything about the streaming release of The Woman King, there’s no update yet on the VOD and/or physical media release of the movie as well. The standard time window for DVD/Blu-Ray releases is roughly 90-150 days from the theatrical release. So, this new movie might follow suit. You can watch this space for the latest information on the digital release of the title.

Watch The Woman King Trailer

The trailer of The Woman King, released by Sony in July 2022, looks as epic as its story and cast. It gives you a good look into the Dahomey people and the threat they feel from European invaders. The trailer also introduces general Nanisca and the rest of her army – an all-female military regiment. It would be wrong to call them just female warriors. Each of them seems like an all-rounded soldier, cut-throat and unbeatable, ready to do whatever it takes to slay their enemy and survive. The clip also shows glimpses of their training methods, which seem extremely grueling but hard-hitting.

Some of the leading cast members like Davis and Lynch seem to have gone above and beyond in shaping themselves for the role and their characters appear as realistic as one can imagine the Agojie women to have been. The cinematography and narrative are equally incredible, driving the emotions of the story spot on. No doubt there’s a lot of bloodbath and brutality, but that is exactly how their history was, and it feels empowering and inspiring to see their stories come to light, centuries after their kingdoms ceased to exist.

What Is The Woman King About?

The Woman King is essentially a story of survival and saving what you stand for. It is also a story of empowerment. A little bit of background on the Dahomey people might shed some light on the premise of the movie. The historical drama narrates the story of the Dahomey Amazons, known as the Agojie in the Fon language. The Agojie were an all-female military regiment of the Kingdom of Dahomey, that existed between the 18th and the early 20th centuries. Dahomey Amazons are an anglicized term coined by the European traders/invaders who found them similar to the Amazon warriors in Greek mythology. But there are very few accounts of the kingdom or its female warriors. The emergence of an all-female regiment might seem unusual. But the constant warfare with neighboring states and the slave trade to Europe and the Americas reduced the male population of the Dahomey, leading the kings to recruit women as soldiers. Interesting little factoid, the Adojie inspired the portrayal of the all-female honor guard the Dora Milaje in Black Panther.

The Woman King focuses on the kingdom and its army as it was in the 19th century when it flourished as one of Africa’s most powerful states. The European merchants and armies saw this as an opportunity to expand their colonies and encroach on their riches, including the people. But the army general Nanisca vows to uphold the rights of her people and fight back against the invaders. She trains a new generation of women warriors to stand up for their freedom and fight to the death. What follows is an epic war between the French and Dahomey that lasted from 1890 to 1984.

