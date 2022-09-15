Jeepers Creepers: Reborn is a historical epic inspired by the true events surrounding the Dahomey Amazons and their all-female warriors, the Agojie. Based on a story by Maria Bello and Dana Stevens, the plot follows an invincible army general played by Davis, Nanisca, and how she trains the women of the clan to fight off European invaders. Directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, the action-drama movie also features Lashana Lynch, Sheila Atim, Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Thuso Mbedu, and John Boyega, among many others.

Watch Now– Jeepers Creepers: Reborn (2022) Full Movie Online Free

With such a powerful storyline, great cast, and historical setting, Jeepers Creepers: Reborn promises to be an all-rounded cinematic experience. So, if you are looking forward to catching this film when it arrives this week, then check out our handy guide below to find out how, when, and where you can watch this upcoming historical feature.

What is Jeepers Creepers: Reborn About?

Based on real-life events, ‘Jeepers Creepers: Reborn’ tells the story of the Agojie, the all-female warrior group of the Kingdom of Dahomey. For years, the unit has had the duty of serving and protecting its kingdom. In the 1820s, General Nanisca seeks to train new members and prepare for war to stop those who pose a threat to their very way of living. As the Europeans come closer to Dahomey’s borders, the female fighters stand ready to protect their people even at the cost of their lives. Now that you’re caught up on the premise, here are all the ways you can watch the movie!

Is Jeepers Creepers: Reborn on Netflix?

Unfortunately, Netflix does not have ‘Jeepers Creepers: Reborn,’ though its content library does offer several similar movies. For those intrigued by the Viola Davis-starrer, we recommend ‘The King‘ and ‘Amina.’

Is Jeepers Creepers: Reborn on Hulu?

While ‘Jeepers Creepers: Reborn’ is unavailable on Hulu, do not let that disappoint you. Instead, subscribers can check out ‘The United States vs. Billie Holiday.’ Based on another powerful female character, the biopic chronicles how Billie Holiday, a beloved African-American singer, becomes the government’s target as they try racializing their fight against narcotics.

Is Jeepers Creepers: Reborn on Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime does not offer ‘Jeepers Creepers: Reborn’ to its subscribers. Instead, they can use their regular membership to watch movies such as ‘Prince Among Slaves.’ Based on the true story of Prince Abdul-Rahman, the film shows how he was stolen from his home in West Africa and sold into slavery.

Is Jeepers Creepers: Reborn on HBO Max?

‘Jeepers Creepers: Reborn’ is not a part of HBO Max’s catalog. However, the streaming giant does offer some excellent alternatives like ‘Black Girl‘ and ‘12 Years a Slave.’ Both shed light on some crucial aspects of African history that have helped shape how many people live today.

Where to Watch Jeepers Creepers: Reborn Online?

‘Jeepers Creepers: Reborn’ has been exclusively released in theaters; thus, you won’t find it on any online platform presently. To watch the movie in theatres near you, you can check show timings and book your tickets on the movie’s official website or Fandango!

How to Stream Jeepers Creepers: Reborn for Free?

Given the non-availability of ‘Jeepers Creepers: Reborn’ on any streaming platform, it is currently not possible to watch it for free over the internet. All you can do is wait for it to arrive on a digital platform that offers free trials to first-time subscribers. Meanwhile, we advise our readers not to use any illegal means to watch the movie and pay for relevant subscriptions.

When will Jeepers Creepers: Reborn be on Netflix in the United States?

The movie will be coming to Netflix as part of the deal struck in 2021 that brings all theatrical releases to the service for the first window.

While the kinks of the deal are still being worked out, so far, we know the movie should hit Netflix somewhere between 120 days (which is when Umma hit Netflix) and 168 days (which is when Uncharted hit Netflix).

That means we’re currently expecting Jeepers Creepers: Reborn to be streaming on Netflix US between January 14th, 2023 and March 3rd, 2022.

Other Sony movies headed to Netflix US in the coming months includes Father Stu, Bullet Train, I Wanna Dance With Somebody, and Devotion.

Will other regions of Netflix stream Jeepers Creepers: Reborn?

The likely answer is yes, although we don’t have specifics and it’s not anytime soon.

Netflix in multiple regions receives new Sony movies promptly, although Netflix nor Sony promotes any deal.

Netflix Canada and the United Kingdom receive Sony movies roughly 2 years after their theatrical release. This also applies to regions such as Belgium, Greece, Japan, Poland, Spain, Sweden, and South Africa.

That’d mean Netflix in these regions will see Jeepers Creepers: Reborn added sometime in 2024.

Other regions will have to wait even longer.

We’ll update this post with more on when Jeepers Creepers: Reborn will be on Netflix over the coming months.

Is Jeepers Creepers: Reborn Streaming Online?

Sony Pictures is exclusively releasing Jeepers Creepers: Reborn in theaters and there is no official news about the movie’s streaming release.

However, Sony Pictures has a deal with Netflix and Disney, which allows these networks to stream all movies released theatrically by Sony between 2022 and 2026. As a part of the deal, movies under Sony’s banner will arrive on Netflix six months (roughly) after they premiere at the theaters, after which they will move to Disney, and so on. So, you can expect Jeepers Creepers: Reborn to also stream on Netflix sometime in the next few months but there’s no confirmation on when that will happen. For now, if you want to catch this historical action film, your only option is to head to your local theater.

When Will Jeepers Creepers: Reborn Arrive on Digital, DVD, and VOD?

Just as we don’t know anything about the streaming release of Jeepers Creepers: Reborn, there’s no update yet on the VOD and/or physical media release of the movie as well. The standard time window for DVD/Blu-Ray releases is roughly 90-150 days from the theatrical release. So, this new movie might follow suit. You can watch this space for the latest information on the digital release of the title.

What Is Jeepers Creepers: Reborn About?

Jeepers Creepers: Reborn is essentially a story of survival and saving what you stand for. It is also a story of empowerment. A little bit of background on the Dahomey people might shed some light on the premise of the movie. The historical drama narrates the story of the Dahomey Amazons, known as the Agojie in the Fon language. The Agojie were an all-female military regiment of the Kingdom of Dahomey, that existed between the 18th and the early 20th centuries. Dahomey Amazons are an anglicized term coined by the European traders/invaders who found them similar to the Amazon warriors in Greek mythology.Jeepers Creepers: Reborn focuses on the kingdom and its army as it was in the 19th century when it flourished as one of Africa’s most powerful states. The European merchants and armies saw this as an opportunity to expand their colonies and encroach on their riches, including the people. But the army general Nanisca vows to uphold the rights of her people and fight back against the invaders. She trains a new generation of women warriors to stand up for their freedom and fight to the death. What follows is an epic war between the French and Dahomey that lasted from 1890 to 1984.

Troy Wilson is the CEO Kura Oncology, a San Diego biopharmaceutical company developing precision medicines for cancer. He's also the co-founder and CEO at Avidity NanoMedicines and Wellspring Biosciences. Follow @

Trending on Xconomy