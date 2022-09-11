Horror Movie! Are you looking to download or watch the new? Barbarian is available for Free Streaming 123movies & Reddit. Barbarian full movie streaming is free here! Barbarian has been one of the most popular horror movies in recent years, and now you can watch it for free. Just click play below, and enjoystreaming online – all without any registration or credit card required! ‘Do You Like Scary Movies?’ Here’s Where to WatchMovie online.

There is something inherently scary about moving into a new place, especially if people have lived in it before, and it comes with not just memories but with “history”. That is the premise of Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining and horror classics like The Amityville Horror, The Conjuring, and Insidious. The advent of Airbnb gives horror filmmakers an opportunity to put a modern twist on an old trope. The internet is full of real-life Airbnb horrors: spy cameras, secret rooms, and strange hosts. Writer and director Zach Cregger taps into that fear and then pours his own nightmare fuel into it with the film Barbarian from 20th Century Studios.

In Barbarian, Tess (Georgina Campbell), a young woman in town for a job interview, arrives at her Airbnb rental only to discover that the house has been double-booked and another guest Keith (Bill Skarsgård) is already staying there. When Keith suggests, “Why don’t you just crash here,” a reluctant and put-out Tess decides to stay the night. There is zero chance of a good night’s sleep. Tess awakes to find her bedroom door open. She discovers a dark underground dwelling where she finds fellow guest Keith creepily crawling towards her, screaming “Help me!”

How did Keith, the guy who opened the door to Tess, end up in the basement? Is he a victim used to lure other guests in? Or will he turn out to be the host? The trailer keeps things mysterious but makes its promise stark and clear: Barbarian looks like our worst Airbnb nightmare.

Here’s what you need to know about the terrifying new film Barbarian.

When Is Barbarian’s Release Date?

Barbarian was initially scheduled for an August 31, 2022 theatrical release, but 20th Century Studios and New Regency ended up pushing it back a few weeks to September 9. No reason was cited for the move, but early September is a favored date for horror releases. Hit films like The Nun, The Visit, Insidious Chapter 2, and the IT films were all released in early September to tremendous success.

Barbarian: The Cast

Georgia Campbell is Tess.Additional cast members include Justin Long as Cale, who you can just barely catch a glimpse of in the trailer, Matthew Patrick Davis as The Mother, Richard Brake as Frank, Kurt Braunohler​​​​​​​ as Doug, Jaymes Butler as Andre, Kate Bosworth​​​​​​​ as Melisa, Zach Cregger as Everett, Will Greenberg as Robert, Kate Nichols as Catherine, Sophie Sörensen as Bonnie Zane, J.R. Esposito ​​​​​​​ as Jeff, and Sara Paxton as a video narrator and the named character Megan.

What is Barbarian About?

The official plot synopsis from 20th Century Studios reads:

A young woman traveling to Detroit for a job interview books a rental home. But when she arrives late at night, she discovers that the house is double booked, and a strange man is already staying there. Against her better judgement, she decides to spend the evening, but soon discovers that there’s a lot more to fear than just an unexpected house guest.