When Is UFC 277? Date, Time, Location

Date and Time: UFC 279 is on Saturday (September 10 )

UFC 279 main card: 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT / 3 a.m. BST.

Watch in the US — ESPN Plus(opens in new tab)

Watch in the UK — BT Sport Box Office

UFC 279 fight card

Early prelims (6 p.m. ET) on UFC Fight Pass

Norma Dumont vs Danyelle Wolf [Women’s Featherweight]

Chad Anheliger vs Alatengheili [Bantamweight]

Melissa Martinez vs Elise Reed [Women’s Strawweight]

Darian Weeks vs Yohan Lainesse [Welterweight]

Prelims (8 p.m. ET) on ABC and ESPN

Hakeem Dawodu vs Julian Erosa [Featherweight]

Jailton Almeida vs Anton Turkalj [Catchweight]

Denis Tiuliulin vs Jamie Pickett [Middleweight]

Jake Collier vs Chris Barnett [Heavyweight]

Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN Plus)

Tony Ferguson vs Nate Diaz [Welterweight]

Li Jingliang vs Daniel Rodriguez [Catchweight]

Kevin Holland vs Khamzat Chimaev [Catchweight]

Irene Aldana vs Macy Chiasson [Women’s Bantamweight]

Johnny Walker vs Ion Cutelaba [Light Heavyweight]

How to live stream UFC 279 in the US

You’re going to need ESPN Plus(opens in new tab) to watch UFC 279 live streams — and all the upcoming numbered UFC PPVS — so let’s talk about the best deal to make this happen. And this is the last UFC PPV before the upcoming ESPN Plus price hike.

Watch Now: UFC 279 Live Stream Free

You can get UFC 279 plus a year of ESPN Plus for $99.98, which is savings of $45 (ESPN Plus costs $69.99 per year and UFC 279 costs $74.99). Starting September 23, ESPN Plus goes up to $9.99 per month and $99.99 per year, so that annual pricing is ripe for the picking.

The main prelim fights are on both ABC and ESPN, so those who haven’t subscribed to the latter yet can get a taste of it all for themselves, before forking out the cash.

ESPN is available on most cable packages, as well as two of the best streaming services: namely Sling TV (Orange) and FuboTV. ABC is not on Sling, but it is on Fubo.

UFC 279 Early Prelim fights start at 6 p.m. ET on UFC FightPass(opens in new tab), which is $9.99 per month. Then, the higher-up set of prelim fights that start at 8 p.m. ET, on ESPN and ESPN Plus.

1 Existing ESPN Plus subscribers

If you already enjoy the fruits of ESPN Plus, then it’s very straight forward. It’s a classic pay-per-view scenario, and you’ll need to spend $74.99 to watch UFC 279.

2 UFC 279 + ESPN Plus

You’re gonna need ESPN Plus for UFC 279. While UFC 279 live streams cost $74.99 (on top of ESPN Plus), new subscribers and those on current monthly plans can save $45 by getting UFC 279 and the annual ESPN Plus subscription for $99.98. That subscription will renew at $99.99 for your second year.

3 UFC 279 +Sling TV:

ESPN is available with the Sling TV Orange + Sports Extra combo package. This also gets you the MLB Network, ESPN U and much more.

How to watch UFC 279 in the UK and Australia

UFC 279 is another late-night affair for fight night fans in the UK — you’ll likely Diaz vs Chimaev start at approximately 5 a.m. BST (on Sunday morning) if you’re tuning in live. It’s live on BT Sport Box Office(opens in new tab), where it costs £19.95. Prelims are on UFC Fight Pass.

How to watch UFC 279 live streams in Canada

Our neighbors in the great white north will watch the early prelims on UFC Fight Pass, while the prelims are on TSN and RDS. UFC 279’s main card is available on various providers, including BELL and Rogers.

the available options for live streaming Boxing include:

ESPN+

Hulu + Live TV.

Sling TV.

YouTube TV.

Sony LIV.

FootyBite.

Reddit

ESPN Channel

Fans in the US can watch the UFC 279 Fight on ESPN+. It is the main telecast rights holder. The UFC Fight can also be live-streamed on the websit of ESPN. You can watch the match via a PPV basis.

Direct TV:

Direct TV is another channel to watch the UFC 279 match. The users can watch over 65 channels to watch on your preferred device. But for that, you will be required to have an internet connection which should be fast. Users of the Direct TV cable services can subscribe directly to the services and there are a lot of channels along with ESPN.

PS Vue:

PlayStation Vue is the channel for live streaming that is aided by the gaming company PlayStation. For a monthly price of $45, users will get all their favorite TV channels to watch on their favorite devices. The channel offers a 5-day free trial where Boxing fans gain benefits to getting access to the ESPN+ channel. Fans have to pay to access PS Vue as it is available on PPV.

YouTube TV:

Next channel to watch the UFC 279 match. The channel provides access to all the top channels in the US. These channels include ABC, Fox, CBS, ESPN, NBC, ESPN+, and a lot of other channels. The channel also has a facility to record content that has been missed to watch at a later time. Make sure the ESPN+ is available in the package before subscribing.