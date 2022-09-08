Sony Pictures! Here are options for downloading or watching Bullet Train streaming the full movie online for free on 123movies & Reddit,1movies, 9movies, and yes movies, including where to watch Brad Pitt’s movies at home. Is the Bullet Train available to stream? Is it watching Bullet Train on Disney Plus, HBO Max, Netflix or Amazon Prime? Yes, we have found an authentic streaming option/service.

Brad Pitt may be pushing 60, but he’s not done dodging bullets just yet—or better yet, dodging onto bullet trains in his upcoming movie, Bullet Train.

Bullet Train, coming to theaters this weekend, is a brand new action movie starring Pitt as an American assassin who’s this close to retirement but gets pulled into one last job by his handler (played by Sandra Bullock). The mission? Track down a briefcase that’s headed from Tokyo to Kyoto on a bullet train. As you might have guessed, it’s not exactly a smooth commute for Pitt.

Also starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Andrew Koji, Hiroyuki Sanada, Michael Shannon, and Benito A Martínez Ocasio, Bullet Train—which was directed by David Leitch, written by Zak Olkewicz, based on the Japanese novel Maria Beetle—promises to be nothing but fun. So how can you watch Bullet Train at home? Read on to find out where to watch Bullet Train and when to expect Bullet Train on streaming.

Where to Watch Bullet Train online?

If you want to watch Bullet Train, you’re going to have to head to your local multiplex. The film is set to open in the UK on August 3, and it’ll debut in American cinemas two days later on August 5.

Streaming Not at the moment, but don’t worry, Bullet Train is coming to streaming eventually. In the US, Sony and Netflix have signed a first-window deal which means the streaming service gets all the studio’s movies before its competitors.

It’ll take a few months, but we think Bullet Train will land on American Netflix towards the end of 2022 or, worst case, in early 2023. As for people in the UK? Well, I’m afraid our train’s been delayed. Sony movies can take up to two years to come to UK Netflix, so we’ll be waiting a while.

Is Bullet Train on Netflix?

Not right now—but it will be someday. While you won’t see Bullet Train on Netflix before it releases on video-on-demand, last year Sony signed a deal to bring the studio’s 2022 film slate to Netflix during the “Pay 1 window,” which used to be 18 months after the film’s theatrical release, but could be even sooner, given that most theatrical windows have been reduced from 90 days to 45 days during the COVID-19 pandemic. For example, the Sony movie Uncharted was released on Netflix this week, just five months after it opened in theaters. That means it’s possible you will see Bullet Train on Netflix in late 2022 or early 2023.

Is Bullet Train on Hulu?

They’re not on Hulu, either! But prices for this streaming service currently start at $6.99 per month or $69.99 for the whole year. The ad-free version costs $12.99 per month, $64.99 per month for Hulu + Live T.V., or $70.99 for the ad-free Hulu + Live T.V.

Is Bullet Train streaming on HBO Max?

No. Bullet Train is a Sony movie, not a Warner Bros. movie. Also, HBO Max will no longer be streaming theatrical movies in 2022. (Last year, Warner Bros. opted to simultaneously release its theatrical slate on streaming, meaning HBO Max subscribers could watch movies like Matrix Resurrections at home. This year, however, Warner Bros. theatrical movies will have a 45-day theaters-only run before moving to HBO Max.)

Is Bullet Train on Amazon Video?

Unfortunately, Bullet Train is not available to stream for free on Amazon Prime Video. However, you can choose other shows and movies to watch from there as it has a wide variety of shows and movies that you can choose from for $14.99 a month.

Bullet Train cast

The 2022 action-comedy boasts a great mix of names, spearheaded by Hollywood pro-Brad Pitt. Director David Leitch previously worked as Pitt’s stunt double, clearly deeming him a great choice for protagonist assassin, Ladybug. The other stars of the movie include the incredibly versatile Joey King (The Kissing Booth series, The Act) as The Prince; Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Avengers: Age of Ultron) and Brian Tyree Henry (Atlanta) as “the Twins” Tangerine and Lemon; Hiroyuki Sanada (The Last Samurai) as The Elder; and Sandra Bullock (The Blind Side) as Ladybug’s handler, Maria Beetle. Here’s the main cast:

Bratt Pitt

Joey King (The Kissing Booth)

Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Avengers: Age of Ultron)

Brian Tyree Henry (Atlanta)

Andrew Koji (Warrior)

Michael Shannon (The Shape of Water)

Bad Bunny (rapper and singer)

Logan Lerman (the Percy Jackson series)

Zazie Beetz (Atlanta)

Karen Fukuhara (Suicide Squad)

Sandra Bullock (The Blind Side)

Hiroyuki Sanada (The Last Samurai)

What is Bullet Train about?

Bullet Train is based on the Japanese novel written by Kōtarō Isaka and is set on a Japanese Bullet Train on a high-speed journey from Tokyo to Morioka with very few stops on the way. Onboard the vehicle is five assassins, all working on individual assignments. Unbeknownst to them, they are all interconnected. Once the assassins realize what is truly going on, the killers have to fight for their survival against each other on their way to discovering the secrets awaiting them at their destination.

The premise promises brutal and relentless action and shares similar vibes to the John Wick franchise. It will be interesting to see what the film winds up being rated. While an R-rating seems like a sure thing since, outside Hobbs & Shaw, all of Leitch’s films have received that rating, there is a small chance that Sony will want to aim for a PG-13 rating to have younger audiences join in on the chaos as well.

