A decentralized clinical trials model is especially important for patients with rare, genetic, or complex diseases. Learn how this model increases access to trials, bringing new therapies to rare disease patients faster.



Clinical drug development is moving away from traditional approaches that rely on rare disease patients to travel long distances to clinical sites and toward a more patient-focused paradigm, one that highlights virtual and decentralized clinical trials (DCT). By bringing trials directly to patients instead of requiring patients to travel to sites, we can alleviate a primary burden of clinical trial participation and democratize clinical trial access. In this white paper, you’ll learn the following key points:

How the new research model can increase access to trials, allowing us to bring new therapies to rare disease patients faster.

How practical strategies for easing patient participation burdens will aid in transitioning from traditional site-based paradigms to more patient-focused virtual or DCT models.

What considerations must be made to select technology that seamlessly integrates clinical trials into patients’ lives.

