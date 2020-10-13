Ameet Nathwani has been appointed CEO of Dewpoint Therapeutics. He is also joining the Boston company’s board of directors. Earlier this year, Nathwani left his chief medical officer and chief digital officer roles at Sanofi (NYSE: SNY) as part of an executive team shakeup. His experience also includes 12 years at Novartis (NYSE: NVS) in a number of senior roles. Dewpoint is developing drugs that target components of cells called biomolecular condensates. The biotech has research and development partnerships with Bayer and Merck (NYSE: MRK).