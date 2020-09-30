Thrive Earlier Detection Taps CVS’s Asgarian as Chief Medical Officer

Cancer diagnostics developer Thrive Earlier Detection has named Sam Asgarian its chief medical officer. He joins Thrive from CVS Health (NYSE: CVS), where he was vice president of the company’s transformation health product divison. He came to CVS via its acquisition of Aetna.

In other moves, Dina Ciarimboli, who had been serving as interim general counsel, was appointed Thrive’s chief legal officer. Cambridge, MA-based Thrive is developing tests that detect early signs of cancer from a small sample of blood. In July, the company raised $257 million in Series B financing to fund a pivotal test of its liquid biopsy technology.