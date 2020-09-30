Invetx Appoints Bill Brondyk, Colin Giles to Executive Team

Xconomy Boston —

Invetx has appointed Bill Brondyk to serve as its chief scientific officer. His experience includes posts at Ohana Therapeutics and Sanofi (NYSE: SNY). Boston-based Invetx also named Colin Giles, a veteran of Nexvet Biopharma and Pfizer Animal Health, to become its chief development officer.

Invetx uses the science underlying biologic drugs for humans to develop biologic drugs for pets and farm animals. The startup emerged from stealth earlier this year with $15 million in Series A financing. On Wednesday, Invetx announced that Casdin Capital and Tekla Capital Management joined as new investors, expanding the Series A financing to $25.5 million.