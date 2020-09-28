Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ: RUBY) has appointed Jose “Pepe” Carmona to serve as its chief financial officer, the same position he held most recently at Radius Health (NASDAQ: RDUS). Cambridge, MA-based Rubius is engineering red blood cells into potential therapies. Earlier this year, Rubius stopped work on its lead drug candidate for a rare metabolic disorder and shifted its priorities to developing treatments for cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company’s new lead therapeutic candidate, RTX-240, is in early-stage testing for solid tumors.