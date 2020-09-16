Moderna CMO Talks COVID-19 Vaccine at Xcelerate Next Week

Xconomy Boston —

The Xcelerate Keynote Series has added Moderna CMO Tal Zaks to the expert lineup of speakers set to present next Monday, Sept. 21.

As you likely know, Moderna is one of the front-runners in the COVID-19 vaccine race, and we look forward to adding his insight to a packed agenda focused on innovative solutions during this time of uncertainty. The half-day online event also includes senior leaders from Amgen, BIO, Eli Lilly, Takeda, Alnylam, and UCB, featuring discussions on regulatory guidance, pipeline management, clinical trial recruitment, incorporating diversity, safety and efficacy, and more.

Presented by Xconomy, the online event on Monday, Sept. 21 – part of Biotech Week Boston – places a spotlight on life science leaders who are breaking new ground with methods and solutions in R&D, planning, and production that are improving patient outcomes. The keynote speakers will help drive your business forward by sharing insights on how their sectors are adapting to challenges, combating disruptive forces, and preparing for what the future may hold.

