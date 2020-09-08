Life Sciences

AlloVir Taps Merck’s Atillasoy as Chief Regulatory & Safety Officer

Frank Vinluan

September 8th, 2020

Xconomy Boston — 

AlloVir (NASDAQ: ALVR) has appointed Ercem Atillasoy to serve as its chief regulatory and safety officer, a new position. He joins the Cambridge, MA-based cell therapy developer after a nearly 20-year career at Merck (NYSE: MRK). He most recently worked at Merck Research Laboratories, where he was vice president and therapeutic area head of vaccines and infectious disease.

AlloVir is developing allogeneic cell therapies to prevent and treat viral infections in patients undergoing transplant procedures. In July, the biotech’s IPO raised $276.3 million to fund Phase 3 tests of its lead therapeutic candidates.

Frank Vinluan is an Xconomy editor based in Research Triangle Park. You can reach him at fvinluan@xconomy.com. Follow @frankvinluan

Trending on Xconomy

Xconomy on Demand

We offer a number of ways to subscribe for free!

Subscribe Now

© 2007-2020, Xconomy, Inc. Xconomy is a registered service mark of Xconomy, Inc. All rights reserved.