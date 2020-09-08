AlloVir Taps Merck’s Atillasoy as Chief Regulatory & Safety Officer

Xconomy Boston —

AlloVir (NASDAQ: ALVR) has appointed Ercem Atillasoy to serve as its chief regulatory and safety officer, a new position. He joins the Cambridge, MA-based cell therapy developer after a nearly 20-year career at Merck (NYSE: MRK). He most recently worked at Merck Research Laboratories, where he was vice president and therapeutic area head of vaccines and infectious disease.

AlloVir is developing allogeneic cell therapies to prevent and treat viral infections in patients undergoing transplant procedures. In July, the biotech’s IPO raised $276.3 million to fund Phase 3 tests of its lead therapeutic candidates.