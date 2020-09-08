Andrews Hirsch has joined C4 Therapeutics as its new CEO. He comes to the Watertown, MA-based biopharmaceuticals company from Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AGIO), where he was chief financial officer and head of corporate development. Marc Cohen, the co-founder and interim CEO of C4, will remain executive chairman of the company. C4 is developing drugs that harness a cellular mechanism for disposing of unwanted proteins as a way of treating disease. Hirsch’s hire comes three months after C4 closed a $170 million Series B round of funding as it looks ahead to human testing.