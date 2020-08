Early Bird Sale for Xcelerate at Biotech Week Boston Ends This Friday

Xconomy Boston —

Don’t miss out on savings for this year’s online Xcelerate Keynote Series at Biotech Week Boston – our early bird sale ends this Friday!

Speakers include:

Jeff Baker – Deputy Director, Office of Biotechnology Products, FDA

Michelle McMurry-Heath – President & CEO, BIO

John Maraganore – CEO, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Yvonne Greenstreet – Chief Operating Officer, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Andrew Plump – President, Research & Development, Takeda

Dhavalkumar Patel – Executive Vice President & Chief Scientific Officer, UCB

Dave Reese – Executive Vice President, Research and Development, Amgen

Register today.

In addition to Xcelerate’s four keynote sessions, your ticket also includes admission to the BioProcess International Conference virtual exhibit hall with 80+ booths – plus our custom networking app with the following features (watch our demo video):