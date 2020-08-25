Final Agenda Released for the Xcelerate Keynote Series at Biotech Week Boston

Xconomy Boston —

Presented by Xconomy, the 100% digital Xcelerate Keynote Series at Biotech Week Boston on Monday, Sept. 21 places a spotlight on life science leaders who are breaking new ground with methods and solutions in R&D, planning, and production that are improving patient outcomes. As the industry navigates uncertainty, the keynote speakers will help drive your business forward by sharing insights on how their sectors are adapting to challenges, combating disruptive forces, and preparing for what the future may hold.

The expert speaker lineup includes top innovators from Alnylam, Takeda, Amgen, UCB, the FDA & BIO.

Register now to lock in the early bird rate and join the discussion on (see full agenda):

Why new technologies such as AI, advanced robotics & container closure systems and delivery devices have only been incrementally adopted in healthcare solutions – and how that could change

Building an effective drug development pipeline beyond 2020

The unprecedented pandemic collaboration of the COVID R&D Alliance, featuring Alnylam, Amgen, Takeda & UCB

Registration includes: