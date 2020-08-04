Black Diamond Makes Fang Ni’s Chief Business Officer Job Permanent

Xconomy Boston —

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BDTX) has appointed Fang Ni to serve as its chief business officer. Ni has held the role on an interim basis since the company emerged from stealth in late 2018.

Ni was most recently a principal and member of the investment team at Versant Ventures, which incubated Black Diamond before launching it with $20 million in Series A financing. During his time at Versant Ni also served as interim CBO for other emerging companies, including Monte Rosa Therapeutics and Bright Peak Therapeutics. Prior to Versant he was a business development and licensing director at Roche.

Cambridge, MA-based Black Diamond went public in January, raising $201 million to advance its efforts to develop cancer drugs that are designed to address tumors with specific genetic signatures.