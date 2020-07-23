Scholar Rock’s Alan Buckler Joins Triplet as Chief Scientific Officer

Xconomy Boston —

Triplet Therapeutics has appointed Alan Buckler to serve as chief scientific officer, the same role he held most recently at Scholar Rock (NASDAQ: SRRK). Buckler’s experience also includes positions at Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB), the Novartis Institutes of Biomedical Research, and Axys Pharmaceuticals.

Cambridge, MA-based Triplet launched last year with $49 million in financing to support development of drugs that treat diseases caused by repeating sequences of DNA. The company says it plans to file an investigational new drug application in the second half of 2021 for lead drug candidate TTX-3360, a potential Huntington’s disease therapy.