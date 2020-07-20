Rhythm Pharma Taps Chairman David Meeker as President & CEO

Xconomy Boston —

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RYTM) has appointed David Meeker, its chairman, to serve as CEO. He succeeds Hunter Smith, the company’s interim CEO and chief financial officer. Smith will continue serving as CFO.

Meeker joined the Rhythm Pharma board in 2015 and has been its chairman since 2017. His experience also includes executive positions at the Genzyme division of Sanofi (NYSE: SNY) and KSQ Therapeutics. Rhythm Pharma develops treatments for rare, inherited obesity disorders. An FDA decision for setmelanotide, a Rhythm Pharma drug developed for pro-opiomelancortin deficiency and leptin receptor deficiency, is expected by Nov. 27.