Last Chance for Xconomy Awards Nominations – Deadline is Friday, July 17

Xconomy Boston —

Have you had your say yet? The 2020 National Xconomy Awards represent the very best our life science industry has to offer. It is our privilege to recognize emerging companies and technologies, highlight groundbreaking business collaborations and strategies, celebrate corporate responsibility and diversity, and promote the innovation that delivers new therapeutics and better health to all. Finalists will be featured in a September series of Meet the Finalists webcasts leading up to a virtual ceremony announcing the winners on Thursday, Sept. 24.

The deadline for nominations is this Friday, July 17. For anyone who already submitted earlier this year, your entry will still be considered (please submit updates if you would like). For others waiting to submit for the Boston awards, we have merged that program into the National Xconomy Awards this year and we encourage you to enter now.

Remember, you can nominate your own company! Categories include Deal of the Year, Breakthrough Drug of the Year, Social Responsibility, and Ecosystem Development. Learn about all 10 categories or view the Xconomy Awards FAQ.

Since 2017, the Xconomy Awards have provided the life sciences industry with a platform to pause, recognize, and acknowledge the very best of the innovation ecosystem, and to shine a well-deserved light on the individuals, companies, and initiatives that challenge us to never accept what works as good enough.