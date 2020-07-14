Life Sciences

Vor Biopharma Makes Slapak’s Chief Medical Officer Job Permanent

Frank Vinluan

July 14th, 2020

Vor Biopharma has appointed Christopher Slapak to serve as its chief medical officer. He had held that role on an interim basis for the past year. Slapak’s experience also includes positions at Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) and ImClone, which was acquired by the drug giant in 2008. Cambridge, MA-based Vor uses genetic engineering techniques to develop stem cell therapies that spare healthy tissue from the effects of targeted cancer drugs. Earlier this month, the company raised $110 million in Series B financing to advance lead drug candidate VOR33 to clinical testing.

