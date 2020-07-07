Cyteir Adds Chief Scientific Officer & Chief Business Officer to C-Suite

Cyteir Therapeutics, a developer of “synthetically lethal” drugs that tap into genetic interactions that lead to the death of cancer cells, has brought aboard two more top executives.

The Lexington, MA-based company, which spun out of The Jackson Laboratory in 2012, added Paul Secrist as its chief scientific officer. Most recently Secrist was the senior vice president of discovery research at Lifemine Therapeutics; prior, he held roles at companies including OSI Pharmaceuticals, Aton Pharma, Merck, and AstraZeneca (NYSE: AZN).

Cyteir, which raised $40 million last October, also announced the appointment of Andrew Gengos as chief business officer. Gengos was most recently CBO and CFO at AOBiome Therapeutics. His prior experience includes serving as vice president of strategy and corporate development at Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN).