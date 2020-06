Akcea Therapeutics Names Tracy Palmer Berns Chief Compliance Officer

Xconomy Boston —

Tracy Palmer Berns has joined rare disease drug developer Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AKCA) as chief compliance officer, the same role she held most recently at AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AMAG). Her experience also includes compliance and regulatory positions at Medtronic (NYSE: MDT) and Covidien, which Medtronic acquired in 2015. Boston-based Akcea has two commercialized products: hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis treatment inotersen (Tegsedi) and volanesorsen (Waylivra) for familial chylomicronemia syndrome.