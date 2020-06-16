Kaleido Bio CEO Lawton Resigns; Company Plans Search For Successor

Xconomy Boston —

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ: KLDO) president and CEO Alison Lawton stepped down on Tuesday to “attend to an unexpected family health matter,” the microbiome therapies developer said. Lawton joined Kaledio in December 2017 as president and chief operating officer. She was promoted to chief executive in August 2018.

The Lexington, MA-based biotech, a Flagship Pioneering spinout, said Lawton plans to return to the UK, but that she will serve as a director and special advisor as Kaleido searches for a new CEO. In the meantime the company has established an “office of the CEO,” comprised of Lawton and the CEO she succeeded, Mike Bonney.