Moderna’s Almarsson Jumps To Lyndra for Chief Technology Officer Post

Xconomy Boston —

Lyndra Therapeutics has appointed Örn Almarsson to serve as its chief technology officer. Almarsson joins Watertown, MA-based Lyndra from Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA), where he was head of delivery sciences. He was previously vice president of pharmaceutical R&D at Alkermes (NASDAQ: ALKS). Lyndra has reached clinical trials testing a drug delivery technology that turn daily pills into extended-release formulations.