Life Sciences

Iteos Therapeutics Taps Sarepta’s Gall as Chief Financial Officer

Sarah de Crescenzo

June 9th, 2020

Xconomy Boston — 

Cancer drug developer Iteos Therapeutics announced Tuesday that it appointed Matthew Gall as its chief financial officer. Gall was most recently senior vice president of corporate development and treasurer at Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRPT). His previous experience includes roles at Celgene and Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD).

Iteos, a Belgium-based firm with US headquarters in Cambridge, MA, raised $125 million in April to advance its pipeline of cancer treatments, including two clinical-stage programs designed to target mechanisms it believes aid in the suppression of an anti-tumor immune response in the tumor microenvironment.

Sarah de Crescenzo is an Xconomy editor based in San Diego. You can reach her at sdecrescenzo@xconomy.com. Follow @sarahdc

Trending on Xconomy

Xconomy on Demand

We offer a number of ways to subscribe for free!

Subscribe Now

© 2007-2020, Xconomy, Inc. Xconomy is a registered service mark of Xconomy, Inc. All rights reserved.