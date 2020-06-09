Iteos Therapeutics Taps Sarepta’s Gall as Chief Financial Officer

Xconomy Boston —

Cancer drug developer Iteos Therapeutics announced Tuesday that it appointed Matthew Gall as its chief financial officer. Gall was most recently senior vice president of corporate development and treasurer at Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRPT). His previous experience includes roles at Celgene and Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD).

Iteos, a Belgium-based firm with US headquarters in Cambridge, MA, raised $125 million in April to advance its pipeline of cancer treatments, including two clinical-stage programs designed to target mechanisms it believes aid in the suppression of an anti-tumor immune response in the tumor microenvironment.