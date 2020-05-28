Flagship Pioneering Taps Chouraqui as CEO-Partner, CEO of Cellarity

Xconomy Boston —

Flagship Pioneering has created a dual role as CEO-partner of the firm and CEO of Cellarity, one of its spinouts, and named Fabrice Chouraqui to the position.

Chouraqui was most recently president of the US pharmaceuticals business for Novartis (NYSE: NVS), a role from which he stepped down last August. Previously he held other leadership positions at Novartis and, prior to that, at Bristol-Myers Squib (NYSE: NVS).

At Cellarity, which Flagship founded in 2017 and debuted in late 2019, Chouraqui will work alongside founding CEO Avak Kahvejian, a general partner at Flagship, on its efforts to use digital modeling of cell behaviors to design new therapies.

Earlier this year Flagship, a venture capital firm known for starting and spinning out biotechs, raised $1.1 billion for its seventh fund.