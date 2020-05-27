Life Sciences

New webinars: Simple Signaling Reporter Assays & Reducing Attrition From Drug-induced Liver Injury

May 27th, 2020

Xconomy Boston — 

Xconomy Insight is excited to offer two special webinars to our community this June. Sponsored by Eurofins, registration is free to all.

Screening Approaches for Reducing Attrition Due to Drug-induced Liver Injury (DILI) Early in Drug Discovery
Date: Wednesday, June 10, 2020
Time: 9:00am PDT / 12:00pm EDT
Duration: 1 hour
In this webinar, we will discuss a set of in vitro assays that tackle the challenges of in vitro hepatotoxicity assessment. We will discuss the utilization of a portfolio of cell-based in vitro assays, including assays that assess mitochondrial dysfunction, toxic effect by reactive metabolites, induction of reactive oxygen species (ROS), and cholestasis. We will also discuss the major cell types that are used in in vitro hepatotoxicity screening.

Simple Signaling Reporter Assays – Easily Quantify Activation & Inhibition of Cellular Pathways
Date: Wednesday, June 17, 2020
Time: 9:00am PDT / 12:00pm EDT
Duration: 30 minutes with additional time for Q&A
The webinar will discuss:

  • Robust, sensitive, & easy-to-use cell-based, reporter gene assays to study signaling pathways
  • Assay applications to quantify activation & inhibition of several different pathways
  • Comparison of inhibitory checkpoint receptor PD-1 functional data from 2 different cell-based assay types – distal reporter based assays vs proximal receptor signaling assays

