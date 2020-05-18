Akcea Therapeutics Taps Michael Price as Its Chief Financial Officer

Xconomy Boston —

Akcea Therapeutics on Monday said it appointed Michael Price as its new chief financial officer. He takes over the role from former CFO Mike MacLean, who joined the Boston-based rare disease drug developer shortly after its initial public offering in 2017.

Price was most recently CFO at another rare disease drug developer, Novelion Therapeutics, which earlier this year went out of business. Previously he served nearly a decade as CFO at Noven Pharmaceuticals, which was acquired during his tenure by Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical.

Akcea has two commercial drugs, both available in countries outside of the US; it plans to ask the FDA to again review volanesorsen (Waylivra), its treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome, this year. It is also advancing other potential treatments in the clinic.