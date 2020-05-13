Artax Biopharma Names Joseph Lobacki as New Chief Executive Officer

Xconomy Boston —

Artax Biopharma has appointed Joseph as its new chief executive officer. Lobacki’s prior experience includes roles at Sanofi Genzyme, Medivation, Verastem (NASDAQ: VSTM), and Micromet, which was later acquired by Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN). He succeeds company co-founder Damia Tormo, who has served as Artax’s CEO since its 2013 founding.

Cambridge, MA-based Artax is preparing to move its lead drug candidate, AX-158, into the clinic to evaluate it as a treatment for multiple autoimmune diseases. The small molecule drug is designed to address such conditions without causing immunosuppression.