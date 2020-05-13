Life Sciences

Artax Biopharma Names Joseph Lobacki as New Chief Executive Officer

Sarah de Crescenzo

May 13th, 2020

Artax Biopharma has appointed Joseph as its new chief executive officer. Lobacki’s prior experience includes roles at Sanofi Genzyme, Medivation, Verastem (NASDAQ: VSTM), and Micromet, which was later acquired by Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN). He succeeds company co-founder Damia Tormo, who has served as Artax’s CEO since its 2013 founding.

Cambridge, MA-based Artax is preparing to move its lead drug candidate, AX-158, into the clinic to evaluate it as a treatment for multiple autoimmune diseases. The small molecule drug is designed to address such conditions without causing immunosuppression.

