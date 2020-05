Celsius Therapeutics Names Jeanne Magram Chief Scientific Officer

Xconomy Boston —

Celsisus Therapeutics has appointed Jeanne Magram to serve as the Cambridge, MA-based drug developer’s chief scientific officer. She was most recently the CSO of Quentis Therapeutics. Magram’s experience also includes positions at Northern Biologics, Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), Boehringer Ingelheim, OSI Pharmaceuticals, and Roche. Celsius is using single-cell genomics to develop new treatments for cancer and autoimmune diseases, launched in 2018 backed by $65 million in Series A financing.