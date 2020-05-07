Life Sciences

Join Us Online May 13 for Xcelerating Life Sciences: Biopharma’s Future in Digital Health

May 7th, 2020

Xconomy Boston — 

Learn how digital tech is accelerating medical breakthroughs by registering your team to attend Xcelerating Life Sciences Boston: Biopharma’s Future in Digital Health. While some content focuses on the Boston ecosystem, we’re confident the forum – and virtual networking – will be valuable to a national audience.

The May 13, 2020 event will explore the accomplishments of large- and small-scale companies, and how to handle the hurdles that lie ahead as the industry adopts digital health. Through three expert panels (including Novartis, Biogen, Takeda, Empiriko & more), we’ll cover the impact of and novel approaches to:

  • Machine learning
  • Home-based monitoring
  • Personalized diagnostics
  • Software-based treatments

See the full agenda. Your registration includes all the following benefits:

  • Access to all-original content through our live stream webcast and Q&A
  • Access to our custom networking app to connect with attendees and speakers pre- and post-event (20+% C-suite, including commercial leads, international investment companies, renown academic labs and incubators, platform accelerators & more all in the emerging heath tech space)
  • Ticket to a reception this December in Boston (can be transferred to a colleague)

