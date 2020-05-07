FogPharma Appoints Tony Gibney as Chief Financial, Business Officer

FogPharma on Thursday named Tony Gibney to the roles of chief financial officer and chief business officer. Gibney, who was an investment banker before transitioning into biotech, was most recently CBO at Achillion Pharmaceuticals, where he led the process that concluded in Achillion’s sale to Alexion, a deal that closed in January. Previously he held roles at Leerink Partners, Merrill Lynch, and Lehman Brothers.

Cambridge, MA-based FogPharma, which spun out of Harvard University in 2016, is working to develop new types of drugs that it calls Helicon peptides, which are intended to combine the properties of small molecule drugs, such as cell-permeability and oral bioavailability, with the targeting capabilities of monoclonal antibodies.