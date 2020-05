Akcea Adds Vertex’s Carla Poulson as Chief Human Resources Officer

Xconomy Boston —

Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AKCA) appointed Carla Poulson as chief human resources officer. Poulson was most recently vice president, senior human resources business partner at Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX). Her prior experience includes roles at grocery retail group Ahold, Pepsi Bottling Group, and ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM).

Boston-based Akcea, a spinoff of Carlsbad, CA-based Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: IONS), is developing drugs for cardiometabolic lipid disorders.