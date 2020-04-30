Intellia Therapeutics Taps Semma’s Lebwohl as Chief Medical Officer

Xconomy Boston —

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NTLA) has appointed David Lebwohl to serve as executive vice president and chief medical officer. He is joining the Cambridge, MA-based gene-editing therapies company from Semma Therapeutics, where he also held the chief medical officer position. Lebwohl’s prior experience includes positions at Novartis (NYSE: NVS) and Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY).

Intellia is developing therapies edited with the CRISPR technology. It has in vivo therapies in preclinical development under a partnership with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: REGN) and ex vivo therapies in preclinical development via an alliance with Novartis.