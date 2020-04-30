Goldfinch Bio Adds Kyle Kuvalanka, Lori Rudolph-Owen to C-Suite

Xconomy Boston —

Goldfinch Bio has appointed Kyle Kuvalanka to serve as chief financial and chief operating officer. His experience includes positions at Syros Pharmaceuticals, Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ: BPMC), and Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE: TAK).

In other moves, Cambridge, MA-based Goldfinch promoted Lori Rudolph-Owen to chief development officer. She joined the company in 2018 as senior vice president of R&D strategy and operations. Her previous experience include positions at Tesaro, Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AMAG), and MGI Pharma. Goldfinch is developing treatments for kidney diseases. The biotech is preparing to advance lead candidate, GFB-887, to Phase 2 tests as a potential treatment for focal segmental glomerulosclerosis and diabetic neuropathy.