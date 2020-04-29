Radius Health CEO Hoeiland Steps Down, Martin Named Successor

Xconomy Boston —

Radius Health (NASDAQ: RDUS) president and CEO Jesper Hoeiland has stepped down, the company announced Tuesday. In a statement, Hoeiland said that after nearly 25 years, he and his wife decided to return to Denmark to be closer to family and friends. According to a securities filing, he will serve as a paid advisor to the Waltham, MA-based company through Oct. 28. Hoeiland joined Radius in 2017, two months after the company won FDA approval for abaloparatide (Tymlos), a biologic treatment for osteoporosis.

Kelly Martin has been appointed Radius’s new president and CEO. He has also joined the company’s board of directors. Martin was most recently CEO of Novan (NASDAQ: NOVN). His experience also includes CEO posts at Malin and Elan Pharmaceuticals.