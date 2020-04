Forma Therapeutics Taps Ex-Seres Exec Cook as Chief Scientific Officer

Xconomy Boston —

Forma Therapeutics has appointed David Cook to serve as its senior vice president and chief scientific officer. Cook’s experience includes senior roles at Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MCRB), The International AIDS Vaccine Initiative, Anza Therapeutics, and Cerus Corporation. Watertown, MA-based Forma develops drugs for rare blood diseases and cancers. The company’s most advanced program, olutasidenib, is currently in a pivotal study testing it as a treatment for acute myeloid leukemia.